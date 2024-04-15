MXGP Calvin Vlaanderen displayed exceptional speed at rough and slippery Ciclamino Circuit

Near Podium for Vlaanderen in Trentino

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Calvin Vlaanderen powered to a season-best fourth overall at the fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Pietramurata, Italy.

Throughout the weekend, Vlaanderen displayed exceptional speed around the rough, technical, and slippery Ciclamino Circuit. Despite a mid-pack start in Race One, the fiery number 10 put in an incredible charge as he fought his way through the field, moving up as high as fifth place before losing a position to Jeffrey Herlings in the latter stages. He ultimately crossed the line in sixth.

Knowing he has the speed to challenge the podium, Vlaanderen rocketed to a top-three start in Race Two and showed his ability to run up front. Despite losing second-position to Romain Febvre early on, the South African reclaimed the spot when the Frenchman fell on lap six, and maintained it to the flag.

After an encouraging weekend at the MXGP of Trentino, Calvin has maintained seventh position in the MXGP World Championship standings.

Following the close of a promising round four, the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship will resume in Agueda, Portugal on the weekend of May 4th and 5th.

Calvin Vlaanderen

4th MXGP of Trentino, 37-points

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 13-points

“I’m definitely happy with my results this weekend! I was fast all weekend. First in Free Practice, third in Timed Practice, and then again today, I had good speed. I’m really happy with the steps we’ve been making, and it was nice to show the result of all the hard work in Race Two. We’re getting better and better, and I’m motivated for more, but first I’ll get some rest before we line-up again for round five.”