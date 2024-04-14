24 Heures Motos: BMW Motorrad Motorsport kicks off title chase at Le Mans

Le Mans. Go time for the endurance heroes. BMW Motorrad Motorsport kicks off the 2024 season in the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans (FRA) on 20th/21st April. In the top class, the Formula EWC, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team returns to hunt for overall victories and the world championship title with the #37 BMW M 1000 RR. This year, the core trio consists of Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR), and new addition Sylvain Guintoli (FRA). The fourth rider is Estonian Hannes Soomer. In the Superstock class, the Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team is the hot BMW contender. In its 2023 debut season, the French team proved that it is among the best in the field.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team.

The three regular BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team riders for the 2024 season comprise continuity and a strong addition. The two BMW Motorrad factory riders Reiterberger and Mikhalchik have been integral parts of the team led by Team Manager Werner Daemen (BEL) since the debut season 2019/20. Together, they immediately secured podium finishes with the #37 bike, followed by their first victory in 2021. In the 2022 season, they celebrated triumph at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (BEL) and finished as runner-ups in the world championship. Last season, the Reiterberger/ Mikhalchik team claimed podium finishes in all three 24-hour races, achieved sixth place as the best European team in Suzuka (JPN), and finished third in the world championship standings.

The prominent new addition to the trio is Guintoli, who has already clinched the world championship title in both the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) and the FIM EWC. The Frenchman is one of the most experienced and respected riders in international motorcycle racing. As a BMW Motorrad factory rider, he is also part of the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Test Team and closely involved in the development of the BMW M 1000 RR.

Another new member of the BMW family is Soomer. The 26-year-old Estonian will support both the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and the Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team as the fourth rider in the upcoming season.

Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team.

The Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team competed in its first full season in the Superstock class of the FIM EWC, the FIM Endurance World Cup, in 2023. The team, led by Team Principal Arnaud Sassone (FRA), is a collaboration between the French Tecmas Racing Team, Werner Daemen’s company Motorcycle Racing Parts, and BMW Motorrad Motorsport. The Tecmas Racing Team has long been successful in the French Superbike Championship (FBSK) and had previously competed in selected FIM EWC races in the EWC class.

Last year’s Superstock debut of the Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team could not have gone better. At the season opener, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the team celebrated its first victory in the Superstock class with riders Kenny Foray (FRA), Jan Bühn (GER), and Loïc Arbel (FRA). The team continued to show convincing performances with the #9 BMW M 1000 RR in the following races as well. However, technical induced DNFs prevented further top results.

Foray, Bühn, and Arbel will continue to compete for the Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team this season. The line-up will be supplemented by Soomer as the fourth rider.

24 Heures Motos.

Prior to the season opener, there will be an opportunity to participate in private test sessions on Tuesday, 16th April. The 24 Hours of Le Mans race weekend begins on Thursday, 18th April, with free practice, the first qualifying sessions, and night practice. The final decision on the starting positions will be made in the second qualifying session on Friday morning. The race itself, the 47th edition of the 24 Heures Motos, will start on Saturday at 15:00 CEST.

In addition to the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and the Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team, two other BMW teams will participate in Le Mans: Japanese Team Étoile and Team T2C Racing from France. Both will compete in the Superstock class.

Quotes before the season opener at Le Mans.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: “We are entering the FIM EWC 2024 well prepared and with great confidence. Over the winter, our engineers, together with our technical partners, have further optimised the #37 BMW M 1000 RR as a complete package in many areas, from the power unit to the chassis and electronics to the exhaust system, brakes, and tyres. On the rider side, we have one of the best trios in the field with Markus, Ilya, and Sylvain in the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. Together with the experienced team led by Werner Daemen, they form the perfect squad to achieve our goal, which is to fight for the world championship title. Everyone knows how strong the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is, and now we want to take the next step forward. In the Superstock class, the Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team has already shown in the past season that it belongs at the absolute top. Over the winter, we have intensively worked on the technical side to address the deficits identified in 2023. Now we are looking forward to Le Mans – we are ready! Of course, endurance racing has its own laws, and a lot can happen in 24 race hours. But we are confident.”

Werner Daemen, Teammanager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: “Our target for the season must be to fight for the world championship as we do every year. Of course, in endurance you also need some luck. Last year, we had a very good season, we were on the podium in all three 24-hour races and finished in a strong sixth place in Japan. I think, if we can do the same this year, and if we maybe can win one or two races and stand on the podium in the other ones, then we can fight for the title. That is the main goal. All looks good, we are well prepared and the feeling is very good.”

Sylvain Guintoli (#37 BMW M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team): “We go into the 24 Heures Moto at Le Mans with a very positive mindset because we’ve done some testing and it went better and better. The most successful test was the Pre-Test at Le Mans where we all had a good feeling with the bike and also a good race rhythm. We worked for the race in all conditions, we are ready, and for sure, the objective is to win the race. We are going into this with confidence and the bike is behaving really well. For me, it’s a new bike this year and I am very happy with it, everything is going well. So there are big hopes for this race in Le Mans and for the entire season, but we have to think from race by race and now focus 100 per cent on Le Mans. I can’t wait and am looking forward to it.”

Ilya Mikhalchik (#37 BMW M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team): “I’m looking forward to the race week at Le Mans and am pretty confident. It also looks that the weather stays dry and quite good. This also adds to my positive feelings. During free practice we need to focus on finding the final settings before we head into the qualifications and the race. But overall, we already have a very good base and I we will start from this and work on improving the small things we need to. I think that we will have good days at Le Mans. Let’s enjoy our progress and riding the bike and have great moments there. We can’t wait to start the season!”

Markus Reiterberger (#37 BMW M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team): “After the positive Pre-Test at Le Mans, we have of course set high goals for ourselves. We aim to take the next step this year and get even closer to our ultimate goal, the world championship. After the previous years we are now aiming for the top position. We are well-prepared for Le Mans. There are a few minor things we still need to improve, but we have everything necessary on board and will give our best from both the team and rider side. During the free practice sessions we will try to fine-tune the bike a bit more to suit us as riders and continue to adapt to each other within the new line-up, so that we can attack properly in qualifying and have a good, stable, and fast bike for all three riders in the 24-hour race with the aim of hopefully standing at the top on Sunday. It will be a long and tough race, a long, tough season, but I believe we are all in good spirits and have realistic chances.”

Arnaud Sassone (Teamchef Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team): “We really are confident. We proved last season that we could go and obtain the title. The performance was there together with the strategy. We only missed the reliability in the races at Spa and at the Bol d’Or, after we had pole position and the fastest race lap on both occasions. BMW in Germany worked a lot on the reliability and this should pay off. On the riders’ side, we did changed nothing and that is an asset. We know that we have strong team, a strong bike and strong riders, and our goal is clearly to win the FIM Endurance World Cup.”

Technical data #37 BMW M 1000 RR.

Capacity / engine: 999 cc, four-cylinder four-stroke engine with four titanium valves per cylinder and variable intake camshaft control BMW ShiftCam, liquid-cooled, titanium rods, 2-ring pistons

Gearbox: Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox with straight cut gears

Output: > 215 hp at over 14,000 rpm

Bore x stroke: 80 x 49.7 mm

Fuel system: Electronic injection, variable intake manifold length

Tank capacity: 24 l

Lubrication: Wet sump

Dry weight: 168 kg without tank

Wheelbase: 1,450 mm (variable)

Length: 2,080 mm

Width: 538 mm

Front wheel control: ZF Upside-down telescopic CFK fork with pressurised damping system

Rear wheel control: Underslung BMW swing arm, full-floater central spring ZF twin tube monoshock

Front brake: Twin-disc Motomaster 320 mm, Nissin radial 6-piston callipers

Rear brake: Single-disc Motomaster 220 mm, Nissin 2-piston callipers

Wheels: PVM cast aluminium wheels, front 17’’ x 3.5’’, rear 17’’ x 6.0’’

Tyres: Dunlop

FIM EWC 2024 calendar.

20th/21st April – 24 Heures Motos Le Mans – France

8th June – 8 Hours of Spa Motos – Belgium

21st July – Suzuka 8 Hours – Japan

14th/15th September – Bol d’Or Le Castellet – France