Jon Johnson sidelined due to injury sustained at GNCC

East Coast Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team rider, Jon Johnson, has been sidelined due to an injury sustained during the second round of the GNCC. He needed surgery to repair a foot injury and is currently healing from that injury. While Jon recovers, Beta Motorcycles has signed his brother Brody Johnson to fill in for the team and compete in the XC2 class. Brody who has a top-five finish already this season and is a very capable rider who can seamlessly integrate into the team. He will ride a Factory 250 RR and will race this weekend at the Old Gray GNCC. “It is an unfortunate injury Jon Johnson is dealing with right now but we want him to come back 100% ready for battle. But we are excited about the easy transition fill-in from his brother Brody for a few rounds, to go and battle the Beta 250 RR up front and show everyone what he is capable of. Good luck to Brody and the rest of the team at The Old Gray GNCC.” said Carlen Gardner Race Team Manager.