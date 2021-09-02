The 2021 WorldSBK season has entered its hottest phase as four European rounds will be held next month before the two intercontinental races in Argentina and Indonesia scheduled for mid-October and mid-November.

The first event of this exciting finale will see the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team on the Magny-Cours circuit in France.

After the extraordinary weekend in Navarra (Spain) where he took two victories and a second place, Scott Redding returns to race on the French circuit where he made his debut last year by winning race-2. The British rider is determined to further reduce the gap (38 points) from Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Rea (Kawasaki) who currently share the lead in the standings.

Following the news of Michael Ruben Rinaldi’s 2022 renewal out this week, the Italian rider is ready to pick up where he left off in Race 2 in Navarra, giving continuity to the tangible progress he made.

The aim is to compete for the podium and getting points that will allow him to stay glued for fourth position in the Superbike World Championship standings

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“Last year I enjoyed racing on a circuit that was new to me. It’s clear that this time I’ll have a little more experience and that could be important to get off to a good start right away. My goal is to continue on the path we have taken in the last few very positive races.”

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“We can’t hide the fact that the last period has not been particularly positive for us. Now it’s time to turn the page. The contract signed for next season will give me great serenity to start working well with the team since FP1 on Friday.