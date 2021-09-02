Strong competition for 2021 Bol d’Or 24-Hour

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 2.

Yoshimura SERT Motul: GSX-R1000R – 2nd

The Yoshimura SERT Motul team participated in test sessions on the Paul Ricard circuit earlier this week in preparation for the 2021 Bol d’Or 24-Hour. Facing strong competition, the Suzuki riders were one of just two Endurance World Championship teams to set lap times in the 1:52s.

The Bol d’Or is back on the 2021 FIM EWC calendar, after being cancelled in 2020 due to the on-going world pandemic. The 84th edition of the world famous race will be held over the weekend of the 18th and 19th of September in Le Castellet, France. The event will also welcome the return of fans to the grandstands.

Ahead of the penultimate meeting of the 2021 EWC season, the major players in the championship took part in the Pré Bol, the traditional preparatory tests for the Bol d’Or, on Tuesday the 31st of August and Wednesday the 1st of September. The teams benefited from ideal weather conditions, and a perfectly-prepared track that was resurfaced in June 2020.

The Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki GSX-R1000R in the hands of Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon, Sylvain Guintoli and Kazuki Watanabe as reserve rider, won the 24 Heures Motos season opener at Le Mans in June and has been performing well since. The two days spent at the Paul Ricard circuit this week were useful in terms of track and bike time and reunited the full team for the first time since Le Mans.

Setting a good pace from the very first laps out on the track, the championship-winning Suzuki continued to improve its performance thanks to the consistency of the four riders, and the hard work of the entire technical team. The efforts of the riders and crew saw the team post a super-fast lap time of 1:52.536, which is a positive result to carry forward to the Bol d’Or 24-Hour in two weeks’ time.

Yohei Kato – Team Director:

“Everything went very well. We did good lap times, validated good chassis and engine settings, and we are happy with the tyres. We’ve worked very hard during these two testing days to achieve these positive results and now I can’t wait for the race to start!”

Damien Saulnier – SERT Team Manager:



“We had very good weather conditions during these tests, I hope we will have the same on race day. I was reminded during these two days of the good consistency of our four riders. Sylvain and Kazuki did not know the track but they quickly got into the pace. The bike and the tyres also worked well right away. And as our technical teams are always complementary, I am really very happy with the package we have.”

Gregg Black:

“Xavier and I already know this track, so we had good references. We also arrived with a bike that was already very efficient. For these reasons, we were able to work straight away in the right direction with the technical team and find the right pace. We are very close to the best time of these tests, which bodes well for the race.”

Xavier Siméon:

“We really moved in the right direction during these two days of testing. Like every time since the beginning of the year, the working method of the team is optimal, which allows the riders to concentrate on the bike. We feel comfortable on this Suzuki and we are very fast on the bike. This 24-hour race will once again be long and difficult, but we are calm and well prepared.”

Sylvain Guintoli:

“I’ve been to Le Castellet before but it was the old track. Everything is different now. So these tests are a very good opportunity to learn this new track before the Bol d’Or race. It’s a very nice circuit, which I liked right away. What a straight line! The result of our tests is very positive with a bike that all the riders like. Now I can’t wait for the race!”

Kazuki Watanabe:

“It’s the first time I’ve been to the Paul Ricard circuit and it’s quite incredible to ride on a such straight line as the Mistral! It’s a special moment for me to be here with the team because I usually take care of the development part. We had a lot of things to test, so I was able to feed back a lot of information. So far we’ve had a very good feeling. We finished towards the front; I hope we will do as well for the race!”

Results:

1. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. 1:52.484

2. Yoshimura SERT Motul. 1:52.536

3. YART – Yamaha Official EWC Team. 1:53.018

4. Tati Team Beringer Racing. 1:53.453

5. Moto Ain. 1:53.747

6. Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar. 1:53.768

7. F.C.C. TSR Honda France. 1:53.889

8. VRD Igol Experiences. 1:54.262

9. Team ERC Endurance-Ducati. 1:54.388

10. Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore. 1:55.432

11. Bolliger Team Switzerland. 1:56.049

12. BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers. 1:56.201