Fresh N’ Lean Attack three-pronged Moto America threat

Richard Stanboli

“We are excited to have Toni Elias for one more ride on our Yamaha R1 at NJMP. He did a good job at PIRC, getting on the podium straight away, and we are confident that he will have another good run at NJMP. His energy is refreshing; he is like a kid in a candy store with the Yamaha R1.

“We are also excited to have Josh Herrin back after missing the last two events. I’m sure he will be anxious to turn some laps and will get back to pace quickly. Herrin is also expecting his first child just before or during the weekend, so we congratulate him on that.

“Learning from the past two events and all of the last-minute decisions undertaken, we are taking precautions for this event. If Josh were to miss any of the racing due to unforeseen complications, then Toni will be there to fulfill our obligations with MotoAmerica, Yamaha, and all of our sponsors. If everything goes smoothly for Josh, then we will have three riders racing in the Superbike class. We have managed a three-rider team in the past but this will be a first for us in the Superbike class. For sure, it will be challenging, so we have brought in some additional resources. I personally will be very excited to see all three bikes on the grid and racing for the win. It should be a fun weekend.”