2022 FIM HARD ENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONS

Overcoming injury and having been forced to play catch-up after missing the opening round of the series, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star Manuel Lettenbichler has been crowned 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Champion. Racing to victory at the season finale – the Hixpania Hard Enduro in Spain – Mani secured the 2022 FIM HEWC title in style. Creating a formidable pairing with his KTM 300 EXC throughout 2022, Mani’s success follows on from his WESS Enduro World Championship title in 2019 and marks KTM’s 330th world title.

Lettenbichler returned to action at round two of the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship following pre-season knee surgery and raced to a commanding victory at the Xross Hard Enduro Rally in Serbia. Collecting maximum points, the KTM 300 EXC racer quickly slotted into sixth in the series standings.

Winning the next two rounds – Red Bull Erzbergrodeo and Red Bull Abestone – in Austria and Italy, Mani moved to within two points of the championship lead – a remarkable feat having missed the season-opening event in Israel. The second half of the series began with the 24-year-old placing sixth at the infamous Red Bull Romaniacs before returning to the podium at round six with a hard-fought runner-up finish in the USA, at Red Bull TKO.

With two events remaining and now just one point from the series lead, Mani raced to his fourth win of the year in Canada to move to the top of the series standings. Entering the eighth and final round – the Hixpania Hard Enduro in Spain – Mani was 100% focused on securing another winning result to claim the 2022 FIM HEWC title.

Securing pole position for the championship-deciding main event, Mani led from start to finish in what was a ruthless display of hard enduro racing. Delivering a mistake-free two-and-a-half-hour performance, Mani charged to his fifth win from seven events. Once again showcasing the incredible capabilities of the KTM 300 EXC, Mani wrote his name into the record books by becoming the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Champion.

Underlining the hard enduro capabilities of the KTM 300 EXC, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart placed seventh in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship with his season highlighted by victory at Red Bull TKO and a runner-up finish at his home race, Red Bull Outliers, in Canada.

Manuel Lettenbichler: “I can’t believe it! In racing, anything can happen and before the season started, I said that I would just take each round one-by-one and just keep pushing all season. I didn’t expect to win when I returned from injury and then to win three in a row was amazing – that’s when I knew the title might be possible. I had a couple of tough races mid-season and that built up some pressure, especially heading into the final race in Spain. So many riders have ridden really well this season, the guys were really on it this year and the races were tough. I’m so happy to get the job done and it was amazing to win in front of such a big crowd in Spain. It’s been an amazing season and I couldn’t have done it without the support of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. It’s a big team effort and together we got it done, so a big thanks to everyone behind me. What a year it’s been.”

Robert Jonas, Head of Motorsports Offroad: “What Mani and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team have achieved in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship this year is incredible. After missing the first round it was always going to be a serious challenge to become champion, but he did it! Winning immediately on his return to racing, then going on to win a total of five races, he’s shown just how strong a racer he is. He has performed at an even higher level than previous seasons. Mani really deserves this title. Congratulations to Mani and the whole team.”

Final Championship Standings – 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship



1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 127pts

2. Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 120pts

3. Graham Jarvis (GBR), Husqvarna, 93pts

4. Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL), KTM, 72pts

5. Alfredo Gomez (ESP), GASGAS, 72pts

6. Michael Walkner (AUT), GASGAS, 66pts

7. Trystan Hart (CAN), KTM, 63pts

8. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 62pts

9. David Cyprian (CZE), KTM, 61pts

10. Wade Young (RSA), Sherco, 56pts