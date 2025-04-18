2025 NATC Rounds 3 & 4 Recap Anza

The Liqui Moly Beta Trials team was out in California for their third and fourth rounds of the AMA MotoTrials USA National Championship. The event was hosted by Motoventures just outside of Temecula wine country. The weather conditions were great with temperatures in the mid-70s, and instead of the muddy sections and slick rocks that the riders had in Texas, the course in California had sandy soil and grippy rocks. The team did well with many podium finishes as well as two West Regional Championships. Seth Vorseth won the West Regional Expert Sportsman Championship, and Abigail Buzelli took home the West Regional Women’s Sportsman Championship. See below for results and quotes from each rider recapping both rounds.
Rider
Class
First Round
Second Round
Sherman Smith III
Expert
3rd Place
4th Place
Seth Vorseth
Expert Sportsman
2nd Place
2nd Place
Chris Buzelli
Senior. Expert Sportsman
2nd Place
2nd Place
Bennett Hubner
Junior Expert Sportsman
5th Place
2nd Place
Abigail Buzelli
Women’s Sportsman
1st Place
1st Place
Tom Trantow
Sportsman
7th Place
7th Place
Race Bike – Factory 300 EVO
Class: Expert
“Rounds 3 & 4 in Anza, California, went well for me. I spent the week leading up to the event preparing my bike and getting used to the western terrain. The grippy rocks and sand were a big change from last weekend in Texas, but I adapted quickly and placed 3rd on Saturday. Sunday went well too, I had some really good rides all weekend and was very pleased with how my bike performed and how I rode. I placed 4th on Sunday due to an extra class member who was previously not there. Thank you to everyone who supports me and makes this possible. Now on to Nebraska!”
Race Bike – Factory 250 EVO
Class: Expert Sportsman
“Round 3 and 4 of the NATC in California were challenging and the exact opposite conditions from last week in Texas. We had big grippy rock and sand for dirt, so you had to be gentle in the sand and put power on the rock. The sections on Saturday were an eye-opener, with tricky big rocks in every section. It was more on the Expert side of things for Expert Sportsman. I got 2nd, which I was happy with, but I was ready to clean it up for Sunday. It was a little more relaxed on Sunday with fewer big rocks and more technical sections, with some ride-through sections. I got 2nd once again, but I had a really fun time riding with fellow riders and in the sections. The bike ran great all weekend, even at around 3000 feet. At the end of the 2 weeks of riding, I walked away with the Expert Sportsman West regional championship, and ready to carry this momentum to the East Coast. Thanks to Beta USA for this amazing season so far, my parents for their love, and this memorable trip in the RV.”
Race Bike – Factory 300 EVO
Class: Senior Expert Sportsman
“Practice with my teammates went well, and the 2025 Factory Evo 300 felt super responsive and inspired confidence heading into the last rounds of the West Coast Regional Championship. However, the sections Saturday bordered on national expert, which simply exceeded my expectations and preparation for the expert sportsman line. Despite the extremely challenging sections, I buckled down, made the last loop my best, and ended up second. Heading into Sunday, I needed to win to get the West Coast title. I applied the lessons learned from Saturday and led the first loop, then I made uncharacteristic mistakes on the second loop, which set up a “must-win” third loop. I cleaned more sections on my last loop and was on track to win. I put myself in a position where it came down to the last 10 feet of the last section. I was on a 1, balanced, staring at the last rock. Unfortunately, I didn’t realize my rear tire was in 4” of dust, which was to the left of where I had been taking off from. I spun on acceleration and 5’d the last section, effectively losing the day and west coast championship by 2 points. Overall, I am content with the experience gained and having expanded my comfort zone. On the long drive home, all I can think about is riding my bike and putting in the work to never make those mistakes again.”
Race Bike – Factory 125 EVO
Class: Junior Expert Sportsman
“California was a blast on my Beta EVO 125. The bike ran really well. The rocks were super grippy. During practice on Thursday and Friday, I felt good going into the weekend. On Saturday, the sections had some pretty big stuff in them, which I was not quite prepared for. I had quite a few fives, but I feel I learned and improved from them. I ended up in 5th place on Saturday. On Sunday, I rode way better. There was a pretty decent-sized splatter in section one, which I really enjoyed. I ended Sunday in 2nd place. I am really looking forward to the Eastern rounds.”
Race Bike – Factory 200 EVO
Class: Women’s Sportsman
“I learned a ton this past weekend in CA and am grateful to have gone P1-P1, giving me a clean sweep for the West Coast Championship. Saturday, I made some mistakes adjusting to the terrain in my first loop, so I played it safe with my lines. Sunday, I really started to enjoy the sections and had an absolute blast. The sections were very technical, and it was unique to ride such grippy rocks without being at elevation. The 200’s motor is linear and responsive, which was a perfect match for the rugged terrain.”
Race Bike – Factory 200 EVO
Class: Sportsman
“Grippy big rocks were something to get used to this weekend. They are like nothing I have ridden before, and combined with some technical lines, they made for great challenges this weekend. I felt myself growing more confident, but I will need more experience and intentional practice for this West Coast style riding, as I finished 7th both days. I couldn’t have asked for anything more from my Factory EVO 200 and the team in the pits. I’m glad to have some practice time to sharpen skills before the next rounds in Nebraska.”
