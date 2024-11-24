2025 SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

SMX World Championship Final Begins with an SMX Insider Pre-race Show on Sat., Sept. 20, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock Followed by Racing at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Supercross Season Begins in Anaheim, Calif., at Angel Stadium on Sat., Jan. 11 with an SMX Insider Pre-race Show at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock Followed by Racing on USA Network and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET

– NBC Sports, Peacock, and the SMX League announced today the 2025 SMX World Championshipbroadcast and streaming schedule, including the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. 28 regular season races plus the postseason playoffs across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock is the home of the SMX World Championship Series in 2025, presenting live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats across both Supercross and Pro Motocross spanning all rounds from January to September 2025. 16 races will livestream exclusively on Peacock . The platform will also provide on-demand replays of every race. Qualifiers and heats will be available exclusively on Peacock for every race throughout the season. Additionally, 11 races (live and encore) will be presented on NBC, with five more on USA Network.

2025 marks the third year of the SMX World Championship which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs with the top racers in the world competing for the sport’s ultimate title in a style of racing that features the best that both indoor stadium Supercross and outdoor Pro Motocross seasons have to offer.

The much-anticipated SMX World Championship Playoffs will culminate with two Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final. Playoff 1 will begin with an SMX Insider Pre-race show on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock followed by live racing at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Playoff 2 will also begin with an SMX Insider Pre-race show on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by live racing at 3 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will be presented on NBC at Noon ET the next day.

The SMX World Championship Final will begin with a pre-race show on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock followed by live racing at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Locations for all postseason playoffs will be announced in January.

NBC Sports’ 2025 SMX World Championship season opener begins with the SMX Insider Pre-race Show live from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by racing on the USA Network and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air the following day on Sunday, Jan. 12, on NBC at 2 p.m. ET.

The outdoor Pro Motocross season of the SMX World Championship begins with the Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., on Saturday, May 24, at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2024 SMX World Championship Series averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 502,000 viewers for coverage on NBC, USA Network, and streaming simulcasts across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital, up 26% vs. 2023. Additionally, Peacock delivered the most-streamed season on record for the sport. Across the full series, viewers streamed more than 1.9 billion total minutes of the 2024 SMX World Championship for Peacock exclusive races, up 24% from last year and marking a significant growth in the popularity of the sport.

The 2025 SMX commentary team will consist of Leigh Diffey and Jason Weigandt as play-by-play, 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and five-time AMA champion James Stewart as analysts and Will Christien and former veteran racer Jason Thomas as reporters.

Race Day Live will cover all regular and postseason races of the SMX World Championship Series exclusively on Peacock. Former racers Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo will serve as hosts of the pre-race program while Steven “Lurch” Scott and Haley Shanley join as reporters.

A one-hour SMX World Championship preview special airs Sunday, Dec. 29, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by appearances from defending Supercross and SMX World Champion Jett Lawrence, two-time defending SMX 250 Class World Champion Haiden Deegan, 2024 SMX runner-up Hunter Lawrence, two-time Supercross Champions Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb, 2024 Pro Motocross Champion Chase Sexton, and more.

All televised rounds of the SMX World Championship Series on NBC and USA Network will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

Below is the 2025 SMX World Championship Regular Season and Playoffs broadcast and streaming schedule: