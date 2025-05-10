39th Biker Fest International – Ride the Latest Models with the Most Prestigious Motorcycle Brands

The Biker Fest International confirms itself as a premier hub for test-riding new two and four-wheel models, with the presence of the most important manufacturers

The Demo Ride Area is one of the most anticipated attractions at the Biker Fest International, Italy’s largest motorcycle event and one of the most prominent in Europe, returning to energize Lignano Sabbiadoro (UD) from May 15th to 18th. Many riders (240,000 visitors attended last year over four days) take this opportunity to test the latest motorcycles on the market. Last year’s edition saw over 5,000 test rides in one weekend, cementing the Biker Fest as one of Europe’s top demo ride hubs—much to the delight of the participating motorcycle manufacturers, who benefit from this premier showcase for their latest models.

Once again this year, around twenty of the most renowned brands will be officially present with their booths and a wide selection of bikes. The demo rides will start and end at the large parking area in front of the G. Teghil Stadium on Viale Europa, where attendees can also register for the tests.

Official demo rides begin the morning of Friday, May 16th, but two brands, BMW Motorrad and Honda (also showcasing its off-road range through Red Moto) will kick things off a day early on Thursday, May 15th, to satisfy the most eager fans.

Italian motorcycle icons such as Aprilia, Ducati, Fantic Motor, Morbidelli, Moto Guzzi, Moto Morini, MV Agusta and SWM will be present, alongside major international manufacturers like Benda, Can-Am, Jawa, Kawasaki, QJ Motor, Royal Enfield, Triumph and Yamaha. Yamaha will also bring its Junior Moto School, designed to introduce kids to motorcycles in a safe and fun environment. Meanwhile, Honda will host a session of its Young Riders School, tailored to beginners and aspiring young female riders.

Those looking to fast-forward into the future shouldn’t miss the 6th edition of the E-Mobility Village, an area entirely dedicated to zero-emission vehicles. Visitors will be able to test ride electric bikes, cars, motorcycles, and micro-mobility solutions free of charge. The weekend will be electrified by both established and emerging names in the sector, including BYD, Can-Am, Etriko, Jeep, Mini, SWM Motors, Talaria, and Tesla