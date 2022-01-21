$500000 Available for Harley-Davidson Racers

HARLEY-DAVIDSON ANNOUNCES CONTINGENCY PROGRAMS FOR 2022 RACE SEASON

More than $500,000 Available for Harley-Davidson Racers in American Flat Track and MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Series

MILWAUKEE, WI (January 21, 2022) – Harley-Davidson is stepping up its support of flat track and road racing competitors for the 2022 season with cash contingency programs totaling more than $500,000 available for qualified racers.

In 2022, the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory racing team will defend its 2021 championship in the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers road racing series with riders Kyle Wyman, the 2021 Mission King of the Baggers champion, and his brother Travis Wyman aboard race modified Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special motorcycles powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engines. Kyle and Travis Wyman are sons of Kim Wyman, owner of Harv’s Harley-Davidson in Macedon, N.Y., and grew up around Harley-Davidson and flat track racing.

MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Contingency

The MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series for race-prepared, American V-Twin touring motorcycles equipped with a fairing/windscreen and saddlebags expands to seven races in 2022, each held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike Series. The series opens with a double header on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., March 10-12. Harley-Davidson will offer a $110,000 cash contingency program for qualified Harley-Davidson racers competing in the Mission King of the Baggers series, with a contingency payout from first to 10th place and a $35,000 championship bonus. Terms and conditions apply; please see www.MotoAmerica.com for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

Progressive American Flat Track Contingency

Harley-Davidson will offer contingency opportunities for racers competing in two classes on the 18-event 2022 Progressive American Flat Track series, the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world. Harley-Davidson has committed $225,500 in contingency funds for qualified riders competing in the premiere SuperTwins class, and $195,500 for qualified riders competing in the AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines class. Harley-Davidson contingency will pay first to 10th place in each class as well as a championship bonus – $20,000 for Production Twins and $50,000 for SuperTwins. The season opens with the Volusia Half Mile double-header, March 10-11, at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. Terms and conditions apply; please see American Flat Track for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

About the Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engine

The Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 is the most-powerful street-compliant performance engine offered by Harley-Davidson. Built from the bottom up in Milwaukee, this 131-cubic-inch (2147cc) Screamin’ Eagle crate engine delivers 131 ft-lb of torque to the rear wheel and may be installed in 2017-later Harley-Davidson Touring models.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road