5th round of 2025 WorldSBK season at the Most circuit (Czech Republic)

Just ten days after the Cremona weekend, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is already at work at the Most circuit (Czech Republic), where the fifth round of the 2025 WorldSBK season will be staged.

Fresh from the Italian hat-trick, Nicolò Bulega wants to defend his 34-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) in the World Superbike Championship standings.

Alvaro Bautista wants to score his first win of the season at the circuit where he took victory number 1000 for Ducati in WorldSBK two years ago.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I am delighted to be back on track immediately after an excellent weekend like the one in Cremona. I’m aware that the one at Most is not one of the circuits that best suits my riding style, but we’ll try our best as we did in the last round. We know the competition is robust at this track, but we are ready to give battle”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“We come from a pretty solid weekend regarding results, especially in light of the difficulties we encountered during free practice. This is a very different circuit, as is the weather, which will be harsh. Anyway, I am confident because our direction is the right one, and the feeling with the bike is growing round after round. It will be essential to work hard on the tyre choice”.