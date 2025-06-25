• Alessandro Lupino to race in the French Elite MX2 Motocross Championship with the Desmo250 MX

First trip outside of Italy for the Desmo250 MX which will be racing in the final round of the French Elite MX2 Motocross Championship with the Beddini Racing Ducati Factory MX2 Team rider Alessandro Lupino. The race that will be held on June 28 on the Rauville La Place track, in Normandy, is the sixth and final round of the prestigious French series and will be used as a test for the new Borgo Panigale bike, born only a few months ago and already landed on the podium of the Italian MX Pro Prestige Championship three times with Lupino who is currently second in the standings.

Alessandro Lupino: “I’m happy to go racing in the French Championship next Sunday. We need to get the bike running to continue the development work that is progressing very well and there’s no better way to do it than in a race. The Rauville La Place track looks really nice and I can’t wait to see where we are with our work, in such a competitive championship.”