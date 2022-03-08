AMA National Grand Prix Championship Glen Helen Raceway Round 3

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton earned a top-five finish in the Pro class at Round 3 of the AMA National Grand Prix Championship, held at Glen Helen Raceway. Husqvarna Motorcycles-mounted rider, Justin Hoeft, raced his way to a season-first podium finish with a solid performance in San Bernardino, California.
Finding himself just inside the top-10 after the start, Walton had to work his way through the field early on. Within a lap, he had powered his way into the top-five and it was a tough fight making his way into the podium battle. Walton had a great charge late in the race but wasn’t able to make any moves on the top-three riders, ultimately finishing fifth.
“I didn’t get the best of starts and was having to play catch up the rest of the day,” Walton said. “The bike felt super good and I was feeling comfortable but starting in the back made for a long race. I managed to get up into fifth by the end of the race, but that’s as far as I could make it through the pack. Obviously not the result we want or work for, but I’m happy with how I rode and all I can do is keep rolling into the next one.”
Next Round (4): Twentynine Palms, California – April 3, 2022
Pro Results
1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)
2. Cole Martinez (HON)
3. Justin Hoeft (HQV)
…
5. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Pro Championship Standings
1. Dante Oliveira – 81 points
2. Cole Martinez – 76 points
3. Austin Walton – 66 points