AMA National Grand Prix Championship Glen Helen Raceway Round 3

Finding himself just inside the top-10 after the start, Walton had to work his way through the field early on. Within a lap, he had powered his way into the top-five and it was a tough fight making his way into the podium battle. Walton had a great charge late in the race but wasn’t able to make any moves on the top-three riders, ultimately finishing fifth.

“I didn’t get the best of starts and was having to play catch up the rest of the day,”“The bike felt super good and I was feeling comfortable but starting in the back made for a long race. I managed to get up into fifth by the end of the race, but that’s as far as I could make it through the pack. Obviously not the result we want or work for, but I’m happy with how I rode and all I can do is keep rolling into the next one.”