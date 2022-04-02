Anticipation for outdoor adventure and spring riding season extremely high

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 6,590 vehicles for the first quarter of 2022.

“The first three months of 2022 have been an important chapter in the history of the BMW Group in Canada,” commented David George, president and CEO, BMW Group Canada.

“The arrival of the all-new BMW i4 and BMW iX represents a significant expansion to our electrified portfolio, not only by increasing our electrified model offering, but by doing so with vehicles that are a leap forward in electric mobility technology, design and driving dynamics. We’re experiencing demand for these stunning cars at record levels, and now that customers have the chance to actually get behind the wheel, I’m sure demand will increase further still. The BMW retail network has prepared extremely well and are in a strong position to support these customers nationwide with a seamless electric experience, and are dedicated to providing unparalleled customer service.”

With 486 new motorcycle deliveries representing a +38% increase versus the previous year, anticipation for outdoor adventure and the spring riding season is extremely high for two-wheeled enthusiasts across the country. BMW Motorrad’s core models – the R 1250 GS and GSA – combined with the highly emotional S 1000 RR contributed significantly to the record-high first quarter sales performance.

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 YoY % BMW Motorcycles 486 352 +38%

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q1 2022

“Another important milestone was achieved in Q1 through the CADA New Car Dealer Satisfaction Survey,” George continued. “BMW Group Canada’s strong relationship with the retail network resulted in the highest ever year-over-year increase in the CADA’s dealer satisfaction scores. This result stems from a strong coordinated effort between dealer and manufacturer to support our customers in all areas of the ownership experience. Our goal now is to work with our dealer partners to improve our relationship even further.”

The BMW brand reported 5,675 new vehicle sales in the first quarter of 2022. The product substance and appeal of the Sports Activity Vehicle model range continued to perform exceptionally well for the brand in the first three months of 2022, resulting in a volume increase of +15%.

With the highly anticipated launch of the all-electric BMW i4 and BMW iX taking place in March, sales of fully electric BMW vehicles increased six-fold to record levels. With consumer demand for BMW electric vehicles at all-time highs, the outlook is very strong for a successful 2022.

MINI.

The MINI brand retailed 915 new vehicles in the first quarter of the year. This strong performance represents a +6% increase compared to the previous year. MINI consumers continue to be drawn to the all-electric MINI Cooper SE 3 door, which performed well throughout the first three months of the year. Canadians are clearly eager for warmer temperatures to arrive as the MINI Convertible sold at a higher rate in the first quarter of 2022 versus the same period last year.

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 YoY % BMW Brand 5,675 6,003 -5.5% BMW Passenger Cars 1,398 2,276 -38.6% BMW Light Trucks 4,277 3,727 14.8% MINI Brand 915 863 6.0% TOTAL Group 6,590 6,866 -4.0%

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q1 2022