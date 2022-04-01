The slide is an art, and once you nail it, it’s hard to get away from that feeling! Slide into this week’s Friday Inspiration: Flat Track Slide School with Royal Enfield‘s new 411cc bike. Flat Track is the oldest form of motorcycle racing, long ovals with 135 mph speeds on dirt, clay or crushed limestone. The Royal Enfield Slide School by Moto Anatomy introduces beginner riders to slide technique seen at Progressive American Flat Track Championships and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Bikes range from 50cc to 800cc and Flat track motorcycles are essentially strip down versions of stock motorcycles and are devoid of a front brake. Flat Track is not only the fastest growing motorsport in the world and rightfully so, it is reasonably easy to learn, involves a comparatively low set up cost and is a whole lot of fun. Royal Enfield’s SLIDESCHOOL with Moto Anatomy provides the ultimate intro to flat track experience in a 3.5 hours tracking course for just $250 bucks.

What a great way to gain motorcycle inspiration. Sometimes the best way to get from A to B is sliding into B.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Royal Enfield and Moto Anatomy as well as the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Flat Track Slide School! Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

Join Total Motorcycle here and help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $1/mo Patreon channels. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today.

ROYAL ENFIELD SLIDE SCHOOL BY MOTO ANATOMY 2022 SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

New locations including Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and Carson City, Nevada, highlight the 2022 schedule for Royal Enfield Slide School by Moto Anatomy.

Milwaukee, WI (Wednesday, March 30, 2022) – Royal Enfield is proud to team up with Johnny Lewis and Moto Anatomy to offer Slide School once again for 2022. Now in its third year, the school, led by American Flat Track racer Johnny Lewis, provides a unique opportunity to learn the fundamental skills of flat track racing. From Carson City, Nevada, to Weedsport, New York, the Royal Enfield Slide School by Moto Anatomy will span the country, with several stops aligned with the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track Championship, as well as major events such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“This is our third year doing the Royal Enfield Slide School,” said Moto Anatomy’s Johnny Lewis. “It’s neat that we’ve been able to expand the schools, and add new stops. Flat tracking is hugely popular right now, and I love introducing people to the slide technique. It’s always fun to see the look on their faces when it all comes together. The slide is an art, and once you nail it, it’s hard to get away from that feeling!”

The Royal Enfield Slide School by Moto Anatomy introduces beginner to intermediate riders to the slide technique. The 3-hour course breaks down the same fundamentals used by professional riders in the AFT Championship, providing riders with the knowledge that could take them years to figure out on their own. Since 2020, Royal Enfield Slide School by Moto Anatomy has hosted hundreds of riders, and even traveled internationally. “We’re pushing close to our 400th student this year,” Lewis added. “It’s exciting to reach a milestone like that.”

This hands-on school puts riders aboard Royal Enfield FT 411 motorcycles. The Himalayan-based machines provide an ideal platform for flat track racing with a stable chassis and a tractable 411cc single-cylinder engine… and of course, no front brake!

“Flat track is a sport that is easy to ride, but hard to master,” explains Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead – Royal Enfield Americas. “Johnny Lewis does a great job of breaking down the steps to learning how to slide the bike into a 180-degree turn, the signature of flat track racing. We’re proud to partner with Johnny for another season of Slide Schools, and we look forward to visiting some new venues in 2022.”

See the 2022 Royal Enfield Slide School by Moto Anatomy schedule below. Specific dates and locations are subject to change. Visit the Moto Anatomy Slide School website for the most up-to-date information on the 2022 schedule, and for information on how to book your spot.

2022 Royal Enfield Slide School by Moto Anatomy

Apr 29 S&S CYCLE / Speed Ranch Viola, WI

Apr 30 S&S CYCLE / Speed Ranch Viola, WI

July 1 Weedsport Speedway Weedsport, NY

July 2 Weedsport Speedway Weedsport, NY

Aug 5 Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD

Aug 24 Carson City Outlaw Flat Track Carson City, NV

Aug 25 Carson City Outlaw Flat Track Carson City, NV

Aug 28* Carson City Outlaw Flat Track Carson City, NV

Oct 14* (Location TBD) Central Florida

Nov 25 Flat Track Futures Fall Classic Harrisburg, PA

*To be confirmed

Learn To Slide

Flat tracking is a fun, emerging and accessible form of motorcycling which is among the fastest growing motorsports in the World. Royal Enfield is launching SLIDESCHOOL, in collaboration with Moto Anatomy to provide the ultimate intro to flat track experience in a 3.5 hours tracking course. Developing the fundamentals to breakdown the slide technique used by professional riders in the American Flat Track series along with amateurs across North America. This program is designed to provide you with the knowledge that takes riders a lifetime to figure out on their own, the slide is an art and once experienced its hard to get away from the feeling.

Keep in mind: This course is a beginner to intermediate Intro to Flat Track. Times, locations, and terrain will vary as more details are finalized. Click the buttons below to stay informed or to get more insight into Moto Anatomys affiliation with Flat Track.

Flat Tracking

Flat Track is the oldest form of motorcycle racing, ranging from 1/10th of a mile ovals to mile long ovals with speeds up to 135 mph on dirt. The tracks vary in consistency with multiple forms of material on the surface from clay based to crushed limestone. The technique of riding these tracks also changes slightly, making flat track a sport that is easy to ride, but hard to master. Riders of all ages take part in flat track riding and racing, bikes range from 50cc to 800cc, riders will hit top speeds on the straight of the oval before they lean over and slide into the corner to make a 180 degree left hand corner and race back down the other straightaway. The “slide” into the corner is the signature of flat track track.

Flat track motorcycles are essentially strip down versions of stock motorcycles and are devoid of a front brake. Flat Track is not only the fastest growing motorsport in the world and rightfully so, it is reasonably easy to learn, involves a comparatively low set up cost and is a whole lot of fun. Royal Enfield Slide school aims to introduce/help/assist in understanding the nuances of this sport and together build something great with our school partners.

The Motorcycle

The Himalayan is perhaps our most versatile motorcycle. It has been developed on the back of decades of experience in the Himalayas. Attributes such as the half-duplex split-cradle frame, long travel suspension, rider-focussed ergonomics, the LS410 motor and the fact that it effortlessly lends itself to customisation make it the perfect motorcycle for your first sliding experience.

Dates

DATE: APRIL 29TH & 30TH

Location: S&S Speed Ranch Violia, Wisc.

Visit the Speed Ranch and learn to Slide

3 time dates available

Friday April 29th: 4pm to 7pm

Saturday April 30th:

Morning Session- 8:30am to 11:30am

Evening Session 4pm to 7pm

Cost: $250

12 Riders per session

Royal Enfield FT 411 included

Date: July 1st & 2nd

Location: Weedsport Speedway Weedsport, NY

Come Ride learn to Slide and watch Johnny race at the American Flat Track race at the same location!

2 time dates available

Friday July 1st: 4pm to 7pm

Saturday July 2nd

Morning Session- 7:30am to 10:30am

Cost: $250

12 Riders per session

Royal Enfield FT 411 included

Date: August 5th

Location: Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD

Learn to Slide and watch AFT the next day!

Friday August 5th:

Morning Session 8:30am to 11:30am*

Evening Session 4pm- 7pm*

Cost: $250

12 Riders per session

Royal Enfield FT 411 included

Date: August 24th & 25th

Location: Carson City Nevada

Race weekend in the City, Come learn to Slide and visit Lake Tahoe!

3 time dates available

Wednesday:August 24th:

Morning Session 8am to 11am*

Evening Session 4pm- 7pm*

Thursday: August 25th

Morning Session- 8:00am to 11:00am*

*All times subject to be adjusted

Cost: $250

12 Riders per session

Royal Enfield FT 411 included

Future Locations and Dates to be added:

Wisconsin- September

Florida- October

Pennsylvania- November

Duration

3 TO 3.5 HOURS

Terrain

RANGE FROM 1/10TH OVALS TO 1/5TH MILE OVAL TRACKS

Price

$250 TO $300 DEPENDS ON LOCATION AND PACKAGES (INCLUDES FT411)