Four top racers choose their favorite Honda models

In this second installment of our continuing series, we’ve asked four of our top racers to choose their favorite Honda models. This week, it’s Team Honda HRC rider Jett Lawrence’s turn. See what this factory ace picks.
CRF450R
No surprise here: Jett says, “I like the CRF450R because it’s super fast!” Bet you he’s going to like this year’s 450 even more.
GROM
This is another natural pick, because everyone loves the Grom so much. What does Jett like the most? “It looks sick, and you can do little wheelies on it.”
TALON 1000R
A Honda Talon is all about sharing the good times, and Jett gets it. “I like the Talon 1000R because it’s fun to go off-roading with my mates.”
IT PAYS TO RIDE RED
Honda Red Rider Rewards Program is one way to make victory taste even sweeter. It doesn’t matter if you race on-road, off-road, Supercross, Motocross, Arenacross, Trials, Flat Track or even Side-by-Sides: The Red Rider Rewards Program has opportunities to cash in for all of them. Plus, the payouts extend past the podium. So check it out, sign up, and we’ll see you in the winner’s circle . . . and at the bank!
