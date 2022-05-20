Ardennes Rollercoaster Preparation for 24H SPA EWC Motos

Spa-Francorchamps. On the first weekend in June there is another highlight in store for the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team in the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC): the return of motorcycle endurance racing to Spa-Francorchamps (BEL). The 24H SPA EWC Motos from 2nd to 5th June marks the second event of the season in the FIM EWC 2022 and are also the home race for the team headed by Team Manager Werner Daemen.

In preparation for the 24-hour race, the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team took part in two days of testing at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Tuesday and Wednesday. The team, with riders Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR), Jérémy Guarnoni and Kenny Foray (both FRA), worked on various electronics and chassis solutions for the #37 BMW M 1000 RR and completed some comprehensive tyre tests. The riders also had the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the circuit.

Overall, the testing was successful – and the riders were able to prove just how fast the #37 BMW M 1000 RR can go. On both days, the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team not only set the fastest times but also new lap records; on Tuesday with a time of 2:20.887 minutes and on Wednesday with 2:20.344 minutes. Both times were set by Reiterberger.

Reactions to testing at Spa-Francorchamps.

Werner Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: “The test went really well. We set the overall fastest lap time and also the average speed was really good. We tested a lot with tyres, brakes and everything and to be honest, it looks good. But now we have to make the same in the race. The race pace was good. We had very hot weather, it even was a bit too hot for our bike, but that’s okay. It was a good preparation for the race.”

Markus Reiterberger: “That was some excellent testing, with fastest times and new lap records. I felt really good from the very first lap. We completed a comprehensive testing schedule. However, the circuit is challenging and provides so many variants and lines that we riders had to get used to it all first. We improved lap by lap, and at the end of day one I was able to post a new lap record with 2:20.887 minutes. We then did even better than that on the second day. I am very happy, particularly because my pace on used race tyres was very good. The team did a fantastic job. I am certainly feeling very confident. The circuit is superb, our motivation knows no limits and we are all set for the race.”

Ilya Mikhalchik: “The test was quite okay. Actually, I did not have my best feeling on the bike because I still don’t know the track 100 per cent and need a few more laps and more time on this track, but we will have the time for that during free practice in the race week. Overall, the team did a good job. The bike is really good and now I am looking forward to the race. Let’s fight for a top result and enjoy this beautiful circuit!”

Jérémy Guarnoni: “For me, it was the first time riding at the Spa circuit and it was a great experience. The track is really nice, completely amazing, but it is not easy to get fast. I am quite happy with the lap time I did and of course I still can improve a lot. The bike was really good, especially for a stint and also the tyres worked really well. So we will try to further improve in the race and give our best.”

Kenny Foray: “For me, it was a short test but I was happy to ride here because it is always great to ride at Spa. The bike is ready, everything is ready, so now I hope that the team can get a good result in the race.”