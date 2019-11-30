Aruba.it Racing – Ducati wrap up 2019 with two days of busy testing at Jerez

Aruba.it Racing – Ducati wrap up 2019 with two days of busy testing for Chaz Davies and Scott Redding at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit in Spain

The final two days of testing for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team in 2019 concluded today at the Circuito di Jerez – Angel Nieto, with Scott Redding and Chaz Davies ending up fifth and ninth quickest overall on their Ducati Panigale V4 R machines.

Making the most of two days of ideal weather conditions, the two British riders continued with their scheduled testing work, focussing mainly on the bike set-up and trying out some new tyre solutions brought by Pirelli to the Jerez circuit.

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45) – 1’39.466 (70 laps)

“Today we tried to find a bit more rear grip, something that I’ve struggled with here at Jerez since yesterday, and thanks to the work of the guys in the team in the end we found something that helped a lot. We’re still not where we’d like to be but we’re making progress. As well as testing the new tyres brought by Pirelli, we managed to work a bit more with the electronics, which are totally new to me in Superbike. In general I was quite happy by the end of the test, it’s good to have that bonding between myself and the Panigale V4 R and know which direction to work in ready for the 2020 season.”

Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing Ducati #7) – 1’40.000 (77 laps)

“It was a busy couple of days, and all in all I’m pretty satisfied. We had some new parts to get through but mainly we were just trying a lot of different things to find a good base set-up. I think we learnt a few things, working on the rear of the bike to help the weight transfer, one goal which we improved at this track. Now it’ll be nice for me and the team to have a break and recharge our batteries but it doesn’t take long before you want to go racing again next season.”

The World Superbike teams and riders will next be back on track from 22nd to 27th January 2020 when the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team will be involved in four days of testing, first at Jerez (Spain) and then at Portimão (Portugal).