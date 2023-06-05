Astonishing Recovery to Take Fifth Podium Finish in Latvia

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant showcased his unwavering spirit and grit at the eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Kegums, Latvia. Despite the challenging weather conditions and an unlucky crash at the start of Race Two, Benistant overcame adversity to secure his fifth podium finish of the season.

The Latvian Grand Prix was plagued by rain and chilly temperatures, making the already difficult sand track even more treacherous. In the opening race of the weekend, Benistant was quick to take the lead after going bar-to-bar with Roan Van De Moosedijk around turn one. He led the first seven laps before the Poleman Kay de Wolf got the better of him on lap eight.

Unphased by the pass, Benistant was quick to respond. He kept the Dutchman in his sights and upped the pace. But, despite posting the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate lap, he left his run slightly too late and after a thrilling race-long battle for the lead, he was denied victory by the smallest of margins.

The second race was even more challenging due to the heavy rain and stormy weather. Benistant started well but was pushed wide by another rider, causing him to collide with someone else and fall. Undeterred, he fought his way back from last position and put on an awe-inspiring display of perseverance to finish sixth, which was enough to secure third overall.

Benistant’s hard-fought performance in the final race of the day allowed him to salvage valuable championship points. He is now third in the MX2 Championship Standings, just 7-points shy of second, and 19 from the championship lead.

From Latvia, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team will head straight to Germany, where the ninth round of the series will take place next weekend, June 10th and 11th, in Teutschenthal.

Thibault Benistant

3rd MX2 Grand Prix of Latvia, 37-points

3rd MX2 Championship Standings, 348-points

“I was feeling good all weekend. I would only say that I took a bit too long to find my rhythm in all the sessions. The first race was quite good. It took time to get comfortable, but I felt I was improving every lap and by the end, I was riding free and fast. In the second race, I started quite well, but the riders on the inside came in too hard. There was no space for it, and I crashed. It’s frustrating because this weekend was going well and I know I had the speed to win, but I have to focus on the positives. I came back through the pack well, in tough conditions with a lot of rain, and still got on the box.”