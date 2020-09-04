Team Suzuki Press Office – September 4.

Buildbase Suzuki is set for the third round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Silverstone this weekend and with three Superbike races on the schedule it marks the halfway stage of the revised 2020 season.

After showing so much promise at the first two rounds of the year, Kyle Ryde is gunning for his first podium of the campaign. The reigning GP2 Champion has twice qualified on the front row aboard his GSX-R1000 and has finished as high as fourth, and after leading races is looking to take home that first trophy of the year.

Gino Rea – who deputised for the injured Keith Farmer at the previous round at Snetterton – will continue his association with the team at Silverstone, where he’ll be looking to build on the performances that saw him take three point-scoring finishes away from the Norfolk circuit.

Kyle Ryde:

“I’m looking forward to the weekend. We’ve had a pretty strong start to the year. The results haven’t always been there in some of the races but our pace has been and I think that shows with qualifying on the front row at the first two rounds and also the positions we’ve been battling for in the races. So I’m hoping we can continue that form this weekend but also hoping our luck will swing a bit and we can go a couple better and get on the podium.”



Gino Rea:

“I’m very happy to be back with the team and back on the GSX-R1000 for another round. We obviously went straight into a race situation together at Snetterton, but we improved over the course of the weekend and set our fastest lap of the weekend in the final race, which shows we were going in the right direction and making steps forward. The plan is to build on that progress this weekend, keep improving, and aim to break into the top-10 and come away with some solid points.”

After finishing fourth at the opening round and fifth last time out, Tim Neave will be aiming to get himself into podium contention in the National Superstock 1000 class and will be in action alongside teammate Leon Jeacock.