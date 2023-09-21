Beta Motorcycles Demo Program Schedule Released

2024 Beta 300 Xtrainer

Demo Program Schedule Released
Beta Motorcycles has released its preliminary Demo Program schedule for the 2024 Models (more dates to come as events are added). These demo events are hosted by Beta dealers. Find the dealership and location nearest you to discover why our motorcycles are the most rideable bikes on the market.

You’ll be able to ride eight different enduro models (some events will have four trials bike models as well) so you can identify which Beta model fits your riding style the most.

Enduro Demo Event Bikes – Xtrainer / 200 RR Race Edition / 250 RR / 300 RR /

350 RR / 390 RS / 430 RR Race Edition / 480 RR

Trials Demo Event Bikes – EVO 200 / EVO 250 / EVO 300 / EVO 300 4-Stroke

Inquire directly with the Beta Dealership that is hosting your desired date for details about their event and how to sign up.

 
Demo Schedule

Check back as the schedule will be updated as more dates are added.

STARTING IN NOVEMBER 2023!

RIDE DIFFERENT MODELS AT YOUR LOCAL BETA DEALER’S DEMO EVENT

ENDURO DEMO DAY MODELS

< XTRAINER / 200 RR RACE EDITION / 250 RR / 300 RR / 350 RR  / 390 RS / 430 RR RACE EDITION / 480 RR >

TRIALS DEMO DAY MODELS

< EVO 200  /  EVO 250  /  EVO 300  /  EVO 300 4-STROKE  >

 

Inquire Directly with a Dealership for more info on their event or to sign up

WEEKEND OF: DEALERSHIP CITY STATE PHONE TYPE OF DEMO
11/4/2023 MOTOADVENTURE Loveland CO 970-669-5377 ENDURO
11/4/2023 D & K CYCLE Cottonwood AZ 928-649-8822 ENDURO
11/11/2023 CYCLE TECH Fremont IA 641-632-8201 ENDURO
11/11/2023 BIG COUNTRY Magnolia TX 409-892-7123 ENDURO
11/18/2023 3-RING CYCLES Clovis NM 575-760-7312 ENDURO
11/18/2023 PONY POWERSPORTS  Westerville OH 614-212-7888  ENDURO
11/25/2023 ADVENTURE OFFROAD  Lawrenceburg  TN 931-852-5445  ENDURO
11/25/2023 MASON TRACTOR  Hiawassee  GA 706-970-3077  ENDURO/TRIALS
12/2/2023 S&T CYCLES  Clanton  AL 205-755-1001  ENDURO
12/09/2023 PRO ACTION MOTORCYCLES Hopkinsville KY 270-348-7648  ENDURO
12/16/2023 LMS MOTORSPORTS  Grants Pass  OR 541-476-5677  ENDURO/TRIALS
2/03/2024 C & D CYCLE San Diego CA 858-277-3298 ENDURO
2/10/2024 SIMI VALLEY  Simi Valley  CA 805-522-3434  ENDURO
3/2/2024 SAN MARCOS MC  San Marcos  TX 512-392-5220  ENDURO/TRIALS
3/30/2024  GEM COUNTRY  Emmett  ID 208-398-2006  ENDURO
4/6/2024  BIG 4 CYCLE  Evansville  IN 812-476-8801  ENDURO
4/6/2024  FACTORY POWERSPORTS  Saint George  UT 435-628-5281  ENDURO/TRIALS
4/27/2024  KNOX ENDURO  Knoxville  TN 865-308-0330  ENDURO
4/27/2023  APEX SPORTS  Colorado Springs  CO 719-475-2437  ENDURO/TRIALS
5/4/2024  BAK BMW/BETA  Sioux City  IA 712-258-7900  ENDURO
5/4/2024  DONNELL’S MC  Independence  MO  816-478-9393  ENDURO
5/11/2024  BOYNE VALLEY  Bellaire  MI 231-350-7220  ENDURO
5/18/2024 UP NORTH POWER Park Rapids MN 218-237-5670 ENDURO
5/25/2024 KISSELL MOTORSPORTS Tyrone PA 814-861-7890 ENDURO/TRIALS
6/1/2024  XTREME HEIGHTS  Island City  OR 541-663-0792  ENDURO
6/1/2024 FIRST BIKE MOTORSPORTS Butler PA 724-287-3052 ENDURO
6/29/2024  BLITZ MOTORSPORTS  Bozeman  MT 406-522-7533  ENDURO
7/27/2024 NAULTS POWERSPORTS Manchester NH 603-669-7220  ENDURO

 

