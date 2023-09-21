Beta Motorcycles Demo Program Schedule Released

Beta Motorcycles has released its preliminary Demo Program schedule for the 2024 Models (more dates to come as events are added). These demo events are hosted by Beta dealers. Find the dealership and location nearest you to discover why our motorcycles are the most rideable bikes on the market. You’ll be able to ride eight different enduro models (some events will have four trials bike models as well) so you can identify which Beta model fits your riding style the most. Enduro Demo Event Bikes – Xtrainer / 200 RR Race Edition / 250 RR / 300 RR / 350 RR / 390 RS / 430 RR Race Edition / 480 RR Trials Demo Event Bikes – EVO 200 / EVO 250 / EVO 300 / EVO 300 4-Stroke Inquire directly with the Beta Dealership that is hosting your desired date for details about their event and how to sign up.