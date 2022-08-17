More than 100 YZ Riders Set for YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale at MXGP Charente Maritime

After an action-packed season of national-level racing, more than 100 of Europe’s top-performing YZ 125cc, 85cc and 65cc riders are about to embark on the biggest race of their budding careers. Coming from 23 different nations, the promising young riders that have made the cut are heading straight for the 2022 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale which will take place this weekend at the MXGP Charente Maritime in Saint Jean d’Angely, France.

This year marks the sixth edition of the YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup, and the third edition of the YZ85 and YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups, with the event expected to wow onlookers at the spectacular Motoclub Angerien venue in Saint Jean d’Angely.

This year’s SuperFinale will see more than 30 riders in each class, YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65, race for an invite to the bLU cRU Masterclass that is expected to take place in Spain at the start of November. In each class, the top three finishers and two promising wildcard riders will move on to take part in the unique bLU cRU Masterclass, which will be run by former Factory Yamaha rider Brian Jorgensen, and some of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory riders.

At the Masterclass, one promising rider will win the ultimate prize where he or she will be picked to receive support in their quests to contest the European Championship. For the winner of the YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup, he or she will join a Yamaha-supported EMX125 team, while the EMX85 and EMX65 riders will receive added support from Yamaha Motor Europe for their 2023 seasons.

The YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale is all about giving talented youngsters an opportunity to take a small step towards an eventual career in Grand Prix racing. It is designed to work as a bridge between national and international level racing by offering kids a chance to race alongside their heroes at the biggest and most watched event of the season.