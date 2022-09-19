BURSTS THROUGH FOR FIRST MOTO3 PODIUM AND MOTO2 TRIUMPH

KTM celebrated two milestones for the latest episode of the MotoGP™ series and as the world championship landed on Spanish asphalt for the third time this season. Sunshine and pleasant late summer temperatures flooded the vast and open MotorLand Aragon circuit for the Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragón and round fifteen of the 2022 campaign.

Holgado rounds the spectacular 5.1km racing course for 3rd and his first world championship podium finish in his rookie season

KTM RC4s lock out three of the top five positions with Adrian Fernandez taking a personal best classification of 5th behind Red Bull KTM Tech3 teammate Deniz Öncü.

Pedro Acosta notches his second Moto2 GP win in his debut term in the intermediate class

Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 teammate Augusto Fernandez secures 3rd place to extend his championship lead

MotoGP now leaves European climes for four events in five weeks and trips to Japan, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia

Collin Veijer claims the second race of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup on Sunday afternoon

Moto3

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Daniel Holgado was the furthest KTM RC4 rider on the grid as the 17-year-old rasped from the edge of the front row and into an unusually small front-running group of just three racers on Sunday morning.

Moto3 took place over 19 captivating laps. Holgado pushed with the leaders until he had to ease his pace in the final circulations and accept a strong 3rd position. It was the rookie’s first rostrum appearance of the year.

The second pack had to battle for 4th saw an electric dice with Holgado’s teammate Jaume Masia, who won both races at the 2020 double-header in Aragon during 2020, in the fray as well as Red Bull KTM Tech3 duo Deniz Öncü and Adrian Fernandez. After a frantic last lap it was Öncü who surged to the front of the melee while Fernandez was close in 5th. Masia was tight behind and scored 8th.

Daniel Holgado: “An incredible GP for me. I’m really happy with my race and job. Thanks and congrats to the team for their work and a good season so far. I hope we can go for the win in Japan.”

Moto2

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Augusto Fernandez came to Aragon as leader of the Moto2 world championship and excited by confirmation of his progression into a factory-supported MotoGP saddle for 2023. The Spaniard was able to fully focus on his Moto2 title objective and finished 3rd while managing his tire drop for a seventh podium from 15 this year.

It was teammate Pedro Acosta who shone most brightly at MotorLand. The teenager hunted and passed Fernandez during a faultless performance. The reigning Moto3 world champion triumphed for the second time in 2022 and by almost three seconds for what was only his thirteenth start in the intermediate class.

Fernandez leads Ai Ogura in the championship standings by 7 points while Red Bull KTM Ajo head the Teams’ table by 21.

Pedro Acosta: “Finally! After the injury we are here! Austria was not so bad, Misano more difficult but here when I started in 6th and I thought ‘we can do it’. All I can do is thank my whole team and everyone who supports me.”

After Rico Salmela barreled to the finish line first in the opening leg of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup on Saturday, it was Collin Veijer turn Sunday afternoon. The Dutchman emerged from the close-running pack of KTM race machinery to walk the podium first. The 2022 championship concludes at Valencia in November and for the final round of MotoGP.

MotoGP now embarks on a transcontinental trip. The Motul Grand Prix of Japan comes alive again to world championship action for the first time since 2019. Round sixteen will take place next weekend.

Results Moto3 Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragón

1. Izan Guevara (ESP), GASGAS 37:29.944

2. Ayumu Sasaki, (JPN), Husqvarna +0.957

3. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +6.536

4. Deniz Öncü, (TUR), Red Bull KTM Tech3 +12.906

5. Adrian Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +16.695

8. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +16.961

Results Moto2 Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragón

1. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo 39:35.337

2. Aron Canet (ESP) +2.612

3. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +3.799