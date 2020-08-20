Can Suzuki Joan Mir repeat amazing podium win at Spielberg MotoGP?

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 19.

The third race in an intense triple-header will be held this weekend, August 21st-23rd. The teams and riders have stayed in Spielberg as the racing will once again take place at the Red Bull Ring for what will be dubbed the Styrian Grand Prix – named after the towering mountain range surrounding the circuit.

Team Suzuki Ecstar are in good spirits following the superbly executed second place taken by Joan Mir last weekend, and the way in which the GSX-RR’s characteristics suited the Austrian track, leaving high hopes for another strong result.

Taking his debut MotoGP podium last Sunday, Mir managed his race well after a rocket start, leaving it until the last corner to make an emphatic move into second place. This result was crucial for the young rider from Mallorca who had suffered bad luck in previous races. He now has an impressive record of two victories and one second place at the Red Bull Ring, and he will be looking to add to that tally again this Sunday.

Alex Rins felt confident and quick on his bike coming into the first race day in Austria, and despite his shoulder injury, which continues to cause him pain, he was very competitive. Rins slotted into the leading group with his team-mate and was fighting for victory when he had an unfortunate crash. Luckily he caused no further damage to his shoulder and he is determined to come back this weekend and finish what he started.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“Last weekend it was great to see Joan on the podium, especially as we’ve known for a long time that he is capable of it. On the other hand, it was disappointing that Alex went out of the race while fighting for the lead. As a team we are feeling really positive coming into this new race weekend, because we know what our bike can do here, but we still need to work hard and see how it plays out.”

Joan Mir:

“It was an amazing feeling last weekend to get my first MotoGP podium, especially as it was my first time riding here with the GSX-RR. It was nice to celebrate with all the team after so much hard work and some bad luck in the previous weeks. I’m looking forward to this weekend because I really like this track, but I need to stay focused on the job and take it day by day.”

Alex Rins:

“I will give 100% again this weekend, as I did last weekend. We know now which is the best way to set up the bike for this circuit, so we won’t have a lot of work to do in terms of the bike, we’ll just make some minor changes and check everything. Of course the weather could make a difference too. But I feel positive and ready to fight, so I will aim to qualify well and have a strong race!”