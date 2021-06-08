Catalan MotoGP test a real pleasure for Suzuki

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 7.

Joan Mir: 4th – 1’39.816 (+ 0.416)

Sylvain Guintoli: 20th – 1’40.994 (+ 1.594)

Following on from a challenging but satisfactory race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya where Joan Mir managed a solid finish and useful championship points, Team Suzuki Ecstar took to the track once again on Monday for a one-day test.

Sylvain Guintoli, the factory’s test rider, joined Joan Mir and the pair set about searching for any useful improvements for use in the coming races. No major new parts were tested in terms of ‘hardware’ but information was given to the team after the riders worked on electronics, geometry, and suspension.

Completing 65 laps, Mir reported positive feelings and he felt confident that the feedback given to the team would stand him in good stead for Sachsenring in just under two weeks’ time.

After 72 laps, Guintoli was left impressed with the feel and the feedback given by his GSX-RR. He completed a full programme and worked on many small areas of the bike, which included a swingarm.

Joan Mir:

“It’s been a good day of testing, we didn’t have a lot of things to try but we worked on geometry settings, things like my riding position on the bike, and electronics and it was all positive. I also worked a little bit on rear suspension and the rear shock. I was able to give important feedback and information to the team about a few areas, and now they will work on all of that while looking at the data. I’m happy with what’s been done but it’s been a tiring couple of weeks and I’m ready to go home and start my preparations for Germany.”

Sylvain Guintoli:

“This Catalan test has been a real pleasure for me, I haven’t ridden the GSX-RR since the test in Qatar and it was so nice to be back with it again. My feeling was really good today, I was a bit worried that after so long off the bike and with everybody else fresh from racing, that I would get thrashed in terms of lap times! But in fact I had very good feedback from the bike and the tyres, and I was able to complete the day’s programme really well with 72 laps completed and a really solid test. I did some comparisons and worked on a wide variety of things, including the swingarm. Now I’m going to race in the Le Mans 24hrs and riding the GP bike today has got me fired up for that.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“We didn’t have many items here, certainly not anything big, so instead we focused on the smaller items which can also help us to improve. We’ve made some positive steps forward and I’d like to thank both Joan and Sylvain for their great work today collecting data – all the information they’ve given us will go towards building on our good results. Now we’ll continue to work behind the scenes and be back on track in Sachsenring.”

CATALAN TEST RESULTS:

1 VIÑALES, Maverick 1:39.400 78 / 85

2 QUARTARARO, Fabio 1:39.537 0.137 0.137 69 / 79

3 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki 1:39.702 0.302 0.165 47 / 67

4 MIR, Joan 1:39.816 0.416 0.114 25 / 65

5 BAGNAIA, Francesco 1:39.866 0.466 0.050 44 / 48

6 ESPARGARO, Pol 1:39.877 0.477 0.011 71 / 72

7 ZARCO, Johann 1:39.979 0.579 0.102 46 / 61

8 MORBIDELLI, Franco 1:40.022 0.622 0.043 11 / 29

9 OLIVEIRA, Miguel 1:40.036 0.636 0.014 23 / 44

10 ROSSI, Valentino 1:40.050 0.650 0.014 62 / 72

11 MARQUEZ, Marc 1:40.054 0.654 0.004 52 / 87

12 BINDER, Brad 1:40.141 0.741 0.087 44 / 55

13 MARINI, Luca 1:40.226 0.826 0.085 48 / 49

14 MILLER, Jack 1:40.242 0.842 0.016 19 / 49

15 MARQUEZ, Alex 1:40.483 1.083 0.241 58 / 70

16 KTM Test 1, T 1:40.912 1.512 0.429 13 / 25

17 BASTIANINI, Enea 1:40.923 1.523 0.011 15 / 36

18 PETRUCCI, Danilo 1:40.937 1.537 0.014 53 / 61

19 SAVADORI, Lorenzo 1:40.963 1.563 0.026 76 / 78

20 GUINTOLI, Sylvain 1:40.994 1.594 0.031 71 / 72

21 KTM Test 2, T 1:41.053 1.653 0.059 5 / 7

22 LECUONA, Iker 1:41.205 1.805 0.152 22 / 71

23 BAIOCCO, Matteo 1:46.571 7.171 5.366 55 / 66