Cherokee National Enduro Round 4 Results

Round 4 of the National Enduro took the series to Greensboro, GA for the historic Cherokee Enduro. The Cherokee has had a rich history in National Enduro racing, even before the NEPG was founded. This year marks their 55th annual event. The riders raced 40+ miles over 7 sections. Thorn Devlin racing in the NE Pro 1 had a crash in the last section that dropped him down to 9th place. Rachel Gutish just couldn’t get anything going on the day and ended up in 5th place.
Results
Thorn Devlin – 9th Place – NE Pro 1
Rachel Gutish – 5th Place – Women’s Elite
Photos by: Shan Moore
Thorn Devlin
250 RR Race Edition
“Rough day in the Georgia trees. I took a massive digger in a high-speed field at the beginning of the last section and about ended my day. Despite a banged-up leg, I’m thankful to be healthy and get some points on the day. Thank you team for the effort!”
Rachel Gutish
250 RR Race Edition
“I just didn’t have it today. I raced hard as I always do, but made a couple of mistakes that set me back. Credit to the gals who finished ahead of me, they rode extremely well. I’ll look to do better at the next event.”
