Cherokee National Enduro Round 4 Results

Cherokee National Enduro – Round 4 Greensboro, GA Round 4 of the National Enduro took the series to Greensboro, GA for the historic Cherokee Enduro. The Cherokee has had a rich history in National Enduro racing, even before the NEPG was founded. This year marks their 55th annual event. The riders raced 40+ miles over 7 sections. Thorn Devlin racing in the NE Pro 1 had a crash in the last section that dropped him down to 9th place. Rachel Gutish just couldn’t get anything going on the day and ended up in 5th place. Results Thorn Devlin – 9th Place – NE Pro 1 Rachel Gutish – 5th Place – Women’s Elite Photos by: Shan Moore