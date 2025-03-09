Consistent results from RJ Hampshire and Malcolm Stewart in Indianapolis Supercross

A hard charge in the Main Event saw Hampshire positioned well outside the top 10 in the early stages, with an impressive comeback ride in challenging track conditions resulting in a fourth-place finish, and a solid haul of points toward his title chances.

“Overall, we got a couple of points back toward the championship, which is positive,”“I had a pretty big crash there in the last qualifier on the last lap, which definitely didn’t help the night. I felt good in the Heat, then had a terrible start in the Main – I think I was around 17th – but passed some good guys and fought my way up to fourth. It was a good charge, but probably should’ve been better. We have a weekend off now, then we’ll come out swinging in Birmingham.”

The team lined up with a special ‘Love Moto Stop Cancer’ livery in support of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital round this weekend.