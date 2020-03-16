CRAIG DELONG TOPS XC2 250 PRO CLASS AT THE GENERAL GNCC

It was a great day for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s off-road program as team rider Craig DeLong came away with the XC2 250 Pro class victory in a hard-fought battle at Round 3 of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Washington, Georgia. DeLong’s victory marks his first of the 2020 season, where he sits third overall in the early championship standings only eight points away from the top spot.

DeLong got a second-place jump off the line and it didn’t take long for him to power his FC 250 into the lead on the opening lap. He swapped positions back-and-forth throughout the first half of the race and he remained at the helm of a three-way battle heading into the final hour-and-a-half of racing. Despite a chaotic final lap, DeLong was able to minimize his mistakes and finish six seconds ahead for the win, while also earning an impressive fourth-overall finish for the day.



“All three of us were together, swapping back-and-forth and I think it was about who was the luckiest in the end,” DeLong said. “The last lap was brutal and I happened to get it done. The lappers played a key in it, too, and I was able to get away. I’ve been on this new bike for a couple weeks now and I don’t think it could work any better. I can’t thank the team enough for all of their support, it’s been great and I’m happy to get the win for them.” “All three of us were together, swapping back-and-forth and I think it was about who was the luckiest in the end,”. “The last lap was brutal and I happened to get it done. The lappers played a key in it, too, and I was able to get away. I’ve been on this new bike for a couple weeks now and I don’t think it could work any better. I can’t thank the team enough for all of their support, it’s been great and I’m happy to get the win for them.”

Next Event: GNCC recently made an announcement that due to COVID-19 concerns, Round 4 will no longer take place at the Steele Creek Campground in Morganton, North Carolina on Sunday, April 5. At this time, the series plans to host the race on the same date at an alternate location.

The General GNCC Results

XC2 250 Pro Class

1. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team

2. Jonathan Girroir (KTM)

3. Mike Witkowski (YAM)

XC2 250 Pro Championship Standings

1. Jonathan Girroir, 80 points

2. Mike Witkowski, 76 points

3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team, 72 points