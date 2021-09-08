Damon Motors announces $35M milestone in preorders for flagship HyperSport electric motorcycle

VANCOUVER, BC – September 8, 2021 – Damon Motors today announced the company hit a new $35M milestone in preorders for its flagship HyperSport, the world’s smartest, safest, fully electric motorcycle. The company also announced the expansion of its leadership team with Broc TenHouten as chief strategy officer and board member, Chris Efstathiou as VP, supply chain, and Mike Galbraith as chief financial officer and senior VP, operations. The appointments come as the company moves into its next phase of global growth with ramped-up production and upcoming delivery of the critically acclaimed superbike.

“Our goal is an ambitious one: we are committed to building a crashless future,” said Jay Giraud, founder & CEO, Damon Motors. “The $35 million in preorders validates that the HyperSport is delivering safety that riders want in two-wheel transportation today. To meet this demand, we have bolstered our experienced world-class team with Broc, Chris and Mike to continue to grow the company and deliver the first HyperSports to the road.”

Broc TenHouten, Chief Strategy Officer and Board Member

Broc TenHouten is an experienced technical leader with a general management background in the commercialization of new technology vehicles. Broc was COO and chief engineer of Divergent 3D, developer of the 3D-printed 21C hybrid hypercar. Previously, he also led engineering and technology development at Wrightspeed, EnerSys Advanced Systems, and Coda. Broc began his career at General Motors, where he held various positions in safety, validation, and chassis design. In his role at Damon, Broc is leading the strategy and corporate development efforts to deliver the safest and cleanest motorcycles on the road.

“Damon is set to transform the motorcycle industry by building the safest and most technologically advanced motorcycle company,” said Broc TenHouten, chief strategy officer, Damon Motors. “I’m excited to be part of the team that’s changing the way the world views motorcycle safety and the place of electrification in simultaneously achieving next-level performance and environmental sustainability.”

Chris Efstathiou, VP, Supply Chain

Chris Efstathiou has built, scaled, and operated some of the most complex and leading supply chains at global technology companies. He started at Dell in 1990, playing a key role in the creation of the supply chain that transformed how people bought computers, and continued on as the head of Procurement and Supply Chains at Marconi, BlackBerry, Amazon Robotics, and Mattel. At Damon, Chris will develop global best-in-class supply chain capabilities for the company. His responsibilities range from realizing Damon’s battery technology IP to sourcing the supply of parts and components through a global network of ISO9000 and ISO/TS 16949 qualified suppliers.

“As Damon builds the world’s most advanced motorcycles, it is imperative to bridge traditional automotive and high-tech supply chains to bring the motorcycles to market,” said Chris Efsthathiou, VP, supply chain, Damon Motors. “I look forward to generating production efficiencies and ultimately reducing cost to our riders.”

Mike Galbraith, Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP, Operations

Mike Galbraith is a proven finance and operations executive with more than two decades of experience. He previously served as CFO at North and raised $200M from top-tier institutional and strategic investors, growing the company to a leader in all-day smart glasses with a successful exit to Google. Prior to North, Mike held SVP, finance and operations roles at BlackBerry, scaling from a few hundred employees to a $20B revenue global leader. As CFO and senior VP, operations at Damon, Mike will implement the business, financial & operating processes to manage the company through its growth phase and maturity.

“Since its launch of the HyperSport, Damon has been riding a wave of momentum, and is building toward becoming the next great Canadian company,” said Mike Galbraith, CFO & senior VP, operations, Damon Motors. “I am eager to unlock new markets and revenue, and aggressively scale the Damon business into a global mobility powerhouse.”

About Damon Motors Inc.

Damon is unleashing the full potential of personal mobility for the world’s commuters. With its HyperDrive™ proprietary electric powertrain, the company has developed the world’s safest, smartest, fully connected electric motorcycles employing sensor fusion, robotics and AI. Designed as a platform for worldwide line extension, Damon motorcycles will ship direct to customers on subscription plans to drive scale. Based in Vancouver, Canada,