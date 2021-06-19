Daniels Returns to Podium at OKC Mile I

It was a hot one at the OKC Mile I, making for challenging conditions on an already physically demanding mile track at Remington Park. Estenson Racing’s AFT Singles duo lined up in Semi 2 and battled for second, with Rush coming out on top, putting the Californian on the front row for the Main Event. After the green light, the veteran got a good start in second, while Daniels got a great launch from the second row to third. The defending AFT Singles champ passed his teammate, and it looked like it could be a repeat of their Semi, but then a third rider joined the fray.

It was a thrilling battle for the final podium spots, with the trio trading lines and positions for most of the eight-minute-plus-two-lap race. As time wound down, Daniels started to cement his runner-up position while his teammate got shuffled to fourth. The fast kid from Illinois brought his Yamaha YZ450F home in second to expand his lead in the championship to six points. Although just shy of the podium, Rush fortified his runner-up spot in the standings.

On the Mission SuperTwins side of the tent, it was a tough day in challenging conditions. The team kept pushing and was able to make some progress. Carlile had a good ride in his Semi, finishing fourth to give him a second-row spot on the grid for the Main Event. The “Flying Tomato” then got a decent start in eighth and quickly moved into seventh. He closed the gap on the rider ahead, but another rider followed, and Carlile was locked in a three-way battle. Around the halfway mark, he made the pass for sixth and battled to the finish to end the day in that position. His teammate Beach struggled to find his comfort zone on the rough cushion track. He and the team kept pushing and salvaged some points with a ninth-place finish.

Estenson Racing returns to action this afternoon for Round 2 of the OKC Mile doubleheader at Remington Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.