Dark skies overhead and drizzle mar EMX125 Championship Lommel in Belgium

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Ivano van Erp ended his first full season racing the EMX125 Championship with a career-best sixth-overall at the ninth and final round of the series in Lommel in Belgium.

Van Erp showed great potential at the EMX125 round of Lommel. Hailing from Oss, The Netherlands, the 15-year-old Dutchman was sensational around the shifty sand circuit as he posted the fastest lap in his group to secure his very first Pole Position.

With dark skies overhead and drizzle on his goggle lens, the youngster got off to a decent start in the opening race and put in an incredible ride for seventh position.

In the final race, the ‘432’ powered his GYTR kitted YZ125 to the holeshot line and led the first five laps. After stretching out a five-second lead, he, unfortunately, made a small mistake and crashed but was impressively able to make a quick remount and kept his top-speed to the flag where he crossed the line in sixth.

After a brilliant end to the season where he narrowly missed the top-five by 1-point, Van Erp will continue with the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team through 2021.

Ivano van Erp

6th EMX125 round of Lommel. 29-points

22nd EMX125 Championship 2020

“I had a good feeling this morning in the free and timed practice. I didn’t have a good start in the first moto, but I battled hard and made some good passes at the end of the race. In the second moto I took the holeshot and led for the first 10 or 15 minutes but then I crashed. I was still able to come back strong and finished sixth. I am really happy to stay with the MJC Yamaha Official team next year. Now I am focusing on having a good winter, and hopefully I can come back next year and fight for the title.”