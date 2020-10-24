Difficult qualifying position for Ducati at Teruel MotoGP at MotorLand Aragón

The Ducati Team riders completed a difficult qualifying at the Spanish race track as Dovizioso will start from seventeenth on the grid and Petrucci nineteenth.

Andrea Dovizioso will start from the sixth row of the grid at the Grand Prix of Teruel that will go underway tomorrow at the MotorLand Aragón circuit in Alcañiz, Spain. After closing the first three free practice sessions with the fourteenth time overall, the Ducati Team rider couldn’t go beyond the seventh time (1:47.747) in the Q1 session and, therefore, he will start from the seventeenth spot on the grid tomorrow.



It was a difficult qualifying also for teammate Danilo Petrucci that missed to access directly in Q2 as he was only seventeenth overall at the end of FP3. The rider from Umbria ended Q1 in ninth position this afternoon and will have to start from nineteenth on the grid, from Row 7, in tomorrow’s race.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 1:47.747 (17th)

“Unfortunately, this GP is proving to be even more challenging than last week, where we had already encountered several difficulties. Our opponents are making a big difference, as in these days they have managed to improve a lot. Tomorrow we will start rather from the back, and unfortunately, our race pace is neither that strong. We will do our best to bring home as many points as possible”.



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 1:47.855 (19th)

“Today’s qualifying has been rather difficult, and we still haven’t been able to solve the problems that we had already last week here at MotorLand. We hope to find some solutions that will allow us to make some progress tomorrow in the warm-up, but as we are starting far from the back, we already know that we’ll have to expect an uphill race”.



The Ducati Team riders will take to the track again tomorrow at 9:50 AM local time (GMT +1.00) for the last 20 minutes of warm-up, before heading back again at 1:00 PM for the Teruel GP which will be held on a 23-lap distance.