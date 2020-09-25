Sure custom built motorcycles are amazing, but they are expensive and take forever to build. What if you could build your own custom for free? Now you can without waiting! Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycles, Yamaha and Royal Enfield offer online motorcycle builders where you can customize color, engine performance, exhausts, intakes, luggage, seats, backrests, handlebars, footboards, controls, lights, rims and wheels, shocks and much more. Plus be inspired by parts collections, other custom bike builder creations and model styles. It’s fun, it’s free, it’s a great use of time to envision and be inspired on your bike or your next custom built motorcycle.

On a personal note, I really, really love that Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycles, Yamaha and Royal Enfield have offered these tools to motorcyclists and appreciate all the time, work and effort that went into making these for us bikers. I really wish the many other motorcycle companies would step up and do the same as well. With Harley-Davidson, the company took the direction to limit their online builder a couple years ago, which is unfortunate, but you can still see the bikes, parts and collections, so it’s still good. Indian Motorcycles, Yamaha and Royal Enfield are full on motorcycle building tools, so you’ll really enjoy those even more I think.

These online builders are unfortunately not easy to find and they tend to be buried within the manufacturers site so I might have missed one from another manufacturer. If I have, please contact me and let me know so I can add it.

Motorcycles riding is fun, but building your own custom bike online is fun too! Inspiration Friday: Custom Built Motorcycles, it’s just a fun Friday.

Inspiration Friday: Custom Built Motorcycles Online Motorcycle Builders

(ranked by me from best to average)

#1: https://www.indianmotorcycle.com/en-us/build-category/

#2: https://www.royalenfield.com/in/en/gma/configurator/continental-gt/#/

#3: https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motorsports/pages/build-your-own-home-motorcycle

#4: https://accessories.harley-davidson.ca/inspiration-gallery/

Inspiration Friday: Custom Built Motorcycles 2021 Models

To get you inspired on what models to build, here is our latest 2021 models from these 4 manufacturers. Please remember that not all 2021’s have been released at time of writing so I’ve included 2020’s as well where there wasn’t 2021’s yet.

Scout

– 2021 Indian Scout

– 2021 Indian Scout Sixty

– 2021 Indian Scout Bobber

– 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty

– 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty – New model

Bagger

– 2021 Indian Vintage – New model

– 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse – New model

– 2021 Indian Springfield

– 2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse

– 2021 Indian Chieftain

– 2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

– 2021 Indian Chieftain Limited

Touring

– 2021 Indian Roadmaster

– 2021 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

– 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited

– 2021 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Jack Daniel’s – New model (Limited Edition)

Challenger

– 2021 Indian Challenger

– 2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse

– 2021 Indian Challenger Limited

Dark Horse

– 2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse

– 2021 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

– 2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse

Engine

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 131 Softail Engine – New Engine

Electric Bikes

– 2021 Harley-Davidson IRONe12 – New model

– 2021 Harley-Davidson IRONe16 – New model

Streetfighter

Softail

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Custom – New model

Adventure Touring

Streetfighter

Street

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Street 500

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Street 750

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Rod

Electric

– 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire – New model – Video Bonus

Sportster

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Streetfighter – New model

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 – Video Bonus

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Softail

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Bob

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 – Video Bonus

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S – New model

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim – Video Bonus

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 – Video Bonus

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary – New Limited Edition model

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard – New model

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 – USA only

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail FXDR 114 – Video Bonus

Adventure Touring

Touring

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Pan-America Adventure – New model

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Road King

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Road King Special – Video Bonus

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited – Video Bonus

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited – New model (replaces Road Glide Ultra) – Video Bonus

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

Trike

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler

CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations)

– 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide – New model

– 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide – New model

– 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited – New model

– 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide – New model

Future Models

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Electric Bicycle – New model

– 2020 Harley-Davidson Electric Scooter – New model

Street Motorcycles

– 2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

– 2020 Royal Enfield Int 650

– 2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

– 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan

– 2020 Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 500 – New model

– 2020 Royal Enfield Bullet 500

– 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500

– 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Battle Green

– 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Reddich

– 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Squadron Blue

– 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Black

– 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Chrome

– 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Gunmetal Grey

Adventure Touring / Dual Sport

– 2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition* – New model

– 2021 Yamaha Tenere 700

– 2021 Yamaha WR250R

– 2021 Yamaha XT250

– 2021 Yamaha TW200

Motocross

– 2021 Yamaha YZ450F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition – New model

– 2021 Yamaha YZ450F

– 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition – New model

– 2021 Yamaha YZ250F – New model

– 2021 Yamaha YZ250

– 2021 Yamaha YZ125

– 2021 Yamaha YZ85

– 2021 Yamaha YZ65

Off-Road Competition / Cross Country

– 2021 Yamaha YZ450FX – New model

– 2021 Yamaha YZ250FX

– 2021 Yamaha YZ250X

– 2021 Yamaha YZ125X

Off-Road Recreation

– 2021 Yamaha TT-R230

– 2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE

– 2021 Yamaha TT-R110E

– 2021 Yamaha TT-R50E

– 2021 Yamaha PW50

Trials

– 2020 Yamaha TY-E Electric Trials Bike – Preview