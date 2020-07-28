Advanced Stimulus Technology Italian Police Motorcycles Hit the Streets

FJR1300AE becomes the new Italian national police motorcycle

The Italian branch of Yamaha Motor Europe NV has created and developed the “Yamaha for Police” project, through which it makes available its long tradition of technology and reliability to the world of law enforcement and local administrations with a dedicated range.

Thanks to the “Yamaha for Police” program, the ITALIAN NATIONAL POLICE will be able to carry out its work on the most advanced Yamaha Sport Tourer ever, with a specially created set-up.

The Yamaha fleet of 90 FJR1300AE has been delivered to the Italian National Police, which will be able to patrol and guarantee the public order and all services related to the safety of citizens on an advanced, reliable vehicle, equipped with a specific kit.

POLICE BIKE SPECS