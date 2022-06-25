Day one MotoAmerica competition at The Ridge in Washington State

Petrucci Learning Fast at The Ridge in Washington State

The Italian adapting well to the demands of the undulating 2.5-mile venue with the fifth fastest time on day one

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 24, 2022 – Danilo Petrucci set about protecting his lead in the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship with a fifth-place finish on day one of competition at The Ridge in Washington State.

On the Italian Stallion’s first visit to the undulating 2.5 mile circuit nestled between the pine forests, Petrucci produced a 1:41.278 lap to finish 1.4 seconds behind pacesetter Jake Gagne after 22 laps of the venue over two practice sessions.

Qualifying 1 Results—Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:40.035

P2 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 1:40.741

P3 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:40.891

P4 – Hector Barbera (BMW) 1:41.278

P5 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 1:41.509

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC): “Today was not an easy day,” Petrucci said. “I was learning the track but this morning we had a technical problem, so in the second session, we just did a few laps, but tomorrow is a new day and we’ll come back ready to go and try to improve our position.”

Qualifying 2 will be held at 10:25 am PST.