De Wolf fights back in style as Everts keeps it cool at Latvian showdown

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing returned to the podium in style at round eleven of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, as Kay de Wolf claimed a dramatic victory in the second moto to earn third overall, while Liam Everts delivers a consistent 2-5 performance to finish fourth at the MXGP of Latvia.

Set amongst the sandy pine forests just southeast of Riga, the Zelta Zirgs Motocenter served up a proper test of skill and endurance. Known for its fast layout and deepening ruts, the circuit was made all the more challenging by overnight rain, which left Sunday’s opening race on the edge of chaos.

De Wolf’s first moto was an edge of the seat affair – two crashes in the tricky conditions left him eighth at the flag, despite a strong start. Everts, on the other hand, kept his cool throughout, riding with composure and consistency to score a strong third-place finish and put himself firmly in the hunt for an overall podium.

By the second race, with the track drying and the pace ramping up, de Wolf was back to his best. Launching from outside the top eight, he carved through the field with purpose, climbing into third by lap seven. With clean lines and relentless pressure, he picked off rivals one by one before slipping past Sacha Coenen for second. Then, in a dramatic final-lap twist, race leader Simon Längenfelder went down-opening the door for de Wolf to snatch the win and clinch third overall.

Everts once again delivered when it mattered. Battling in the top six throughout, he dug deep in the closing stages to pass Guillem Farres and secure fifth at the line. His 3-5 scorecard was enough for fourth overall-just one spot shy of the podium, but another important haul of championship points.

With three back-to-back GPs now in the books, the team gets a well-earned breather before heading to round twelve at the iconic Matterley Basin in the UK, set for 21–22 June.

#1 – Kay de Wolf: “I was still dealing with a lot of pain from last weekend’s crashes, and honestly, it made this a really tough one. I gave it everything I had, but I just wasn’t quite where I needed to be – my body hadn’t recovered fast enough. Every time I went down this weekend, I seemed to land on the same shoulder, which didn’t help. But in that second moto, I dug deep and gave it everything. These are the moments where you have to keep fighting, and the team’s been amazing – always behind me and doing everything they can to help. I’m proud of how we’re working together, and I’m already looking forward to bouncing back at Matterley Basin.”

#72 – Liam Everts: “I think it was a solid weekend overall. In the first moto I had a good start, felt comfortable, and managed to bring it home in third. The second race was much tougher – they flattened the whole track again, so it was really difficult to make passes. I was in podium position at one point, but after #27 [Längenfelder] went down, I ended up fourth overall. Still, it’s definitely the best I’ve felt riding here in Kegums, so there are positives to take. We’ll keep pushing and get ready for Matterley.”



Results – 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Eleven:

MX2 – Overall:

1. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 47pts; 2. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 42pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 38pts; 4. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 36pts; 10. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 22pts;

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 34:20.890; 2. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 34:24.093; 2. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 34:41.134; 8. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:44.400; 11. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 36:03.792;



MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:34.662; 2. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 35:37.982; 3. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 35:42.615; 5. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 35:52.853; 9. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 36:26.395;

MX2 – Standings:

1. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 515pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 488pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 478pts; 4. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 419pts; 5. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 389pts; 29. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 6pts;