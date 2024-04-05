Defending Manufacturers’ Cup Champion to Serve as Title Sponsor of Season Opening Fox Raceway National

W.Va. (April 3, 2024) – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has announced the return of American Honda as a manufacturer partner of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The decorated and highly distinguished OEM has extended its multi-year support of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, which will be highlighted this summer by its title sponsorship of the season openingon May 25 during Memorial Day Weekend. The annual Southern California kickoff from Fox Raceway at Pala will be Round 18 of the SuperMotocross World Championship Series.

“It’s been a privilege to host the opening round of the Pro Motocross Championship the past four seasons and it’s fitting to begin the summer in Southern California, where the majority of the industry is based,” said Myron Short, Event Organizer, Fox Raceway National. “That includes American Honda, who we are excited to welcome back to Fox Raceway as a title sponsor. The ‘Red Riders’ are synonymous with the sport and with our National serving as their proverbial home race, Honda is an ideal partner to begin the championship on a high note.”