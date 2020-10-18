Difficult race on Cold Tires Challenged Ducati at Aragón MotoGP

Danilo Petrucci will start from the third row of the grid in the MotoGP Aragón Grand Prix scheduled for tomorrow at the MotorLand Aragón circuit in Alcañiz, Spain. As he was eighteenth at the end of an FP3 session made insidious by the low temperatures of the tarmac, the Umbrian rider was able to improve progressively throughout the day. During Q1 this afternoon, Petrucci set his best lap time of the weekend closing as quickest in 1:47.605 and getting to access into Q2, where he finished with the eighth time in 1:47.924.



Andrea Dovizioso will start from the thirteenth position on the grid in the race scheduled for tomorrow on the Spanish race track. As he was thirteenth at the end of FP3, after suffering a crash at Turn 6, which fortunately left with no physical consequences, the rider from Forlì was forced to take part in Q1 this afternoon. In the first qualifying session, however, Andrea couldn’t go beyond the third time in 1:47.752, missing the access to Q2 for 15 thousandths and getting to start from the fifth row of the grid tomorrow.



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 1:47.924 (8th)

“It was a pretty positive qualifying although we couldn’t repeat in Q2 the time we got in Q1. Unfortunately, we are still struggling to manage well the rear, and we have not found the ideal setup for the bike yet, so tomorrow morning we will have to work to try to find a good solution. It will be a difficult race tomorrow, but at least our starting position is not so bad”.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) -1:47.752 (13th)

“I am disappointed about how today’s qualifying went. After a difficult start of the weekend, with even a crash this morning, we had finally managed to find our way to do a good weekend. I felt good in Q1, I had managed to make a good lap time, and I thought I could do just as well in Q2. I was able to find a good pace, but starting from the fifth row tomorrow will be a huge limit considering the drop that the tyres will surely have tomorrow in the race”.



Due to the low temperatures in the morning, Sunday of the Aragon GP will follow a slightly different schedule compared to the original program: the warm-up will be held at 11:00 AM local time, while the race will start at 3:00 AM (GMT +2.00), on a 23-lap distance.