Disappointing day especially the Sprint race for Ducati

Twentieth Pirro in the San Marino GP Sprint at Misano Michele Pirro finished in 20th position in the San Marino GP Sprint held this afternoon at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.



After showing a promising pace and finishing second in FP2 in the morning, the rider from San Giovanni Rotondo then missed out on a spot for Q2 by closing the first qualifying session with the fourth time, thus getting the start from the fifth row, from the fourteenth position on the grid.



Compared to the previous sessions, Pirro could not find a good feeling with his Desmosedici GP in the early stages of the Sprint and ended up at the back of the pack to finish the race twentieth.

Tomorrow, the Aruba.it Racing team will be back on track at 9:40am for the last 10 minutes of warm-up, while the San Marino GP will be held at 2pm over a 27-lap distance.



Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing #51)

“It was a disappointing day, especially the Sprint race. This morning my feelings were good, and in FP2, I had managed to close with the second time, and my feeling with the used tyres was good. In Q1, I narrowly missed a spot in Q2. In the Sprint, after the start, I struggled a lot in the first laps: I couldn’t stop the bike, and I made a lot of mistakes, going wide on several occasions and being overtaken several times. It was frustrating, but it definitely served as a lesson for tomorrow’s race in which we will aim for a better result.”