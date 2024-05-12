Extremely consistent performance and more records at Moto2 and Moto3

At the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans, venue for the fifth round of the 2024 World Championship GP Motorcycle Racing season, the team Fantic Racing/Kalex Spaniard took pole position for the Moto2™ class in the French GP using the softest tyre options available to him – the SC1 front and the SC0 rear – besting Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team/Kalex) and Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI/Boscoscuro). It was the third consecutive pole position for David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO), who was the fastest rider in Moto3™ in every session, clinching the top spot on the starting grid with a time of 1’44.954.

New track lap records were set in both categories during qualifying: 1’35.037 in Moto2™ for Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex), 0.754 seconds faster than the 2023 record, and 1’40.114 for David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) in Moto3™, 1.225 seconds better than the previous one set in 2020. In addition to pure lap performance, race pace performance was also extremely consistent. Extremely consistent performance and more records



“The Le Mans track provides a medium grip level and, at the same time, has asphalt that is not very aggressive on the tyres, so performance is extremely consistent with very low wear levels and almost no drop. Already in yesterday’s sessions we had riders doing long runs almost equal to race distance with outstanding results. In addition to this, on the flying laps, the all-time track lap records in both categories were already broken by about a full second. In these two days, the track has evolved well. Today we recorded even higher asphalt temperatures than yesterday and in Practice 2, the riders improved on the records they had already set, only to break them again in qualifying. In both Moto2 and Moto3, these results were achieved with the softest rear solutions which, given the extremely low wear levels, could even be chosen for the races as well in the case of a dry track. Nevertheless, the weather forecast for tomorrow has the temperatures dropping with a chance of rain, so if this happens, the teams will find themselves in a situation where they won’t be able to use the setups they have been working on so far. We are also satisfied with the results achieved up to now in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, where the track record was broken in FP2 on used tyres, with the pole man improving on it by 1.2 seconds and another nine riders dropping below the 2023 record in qualifying.” Moto2™



· In practice on Friday, with asphalt temperatures between 23°C and 37°C, five riders dropped below the track lap record set by Sam Lowes in 2023. Alonso Lopez and Fermin Aldeguer of team Folladore SpeedUp/Boscoscuro did so as early as the FP session, joined in P1 by Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI/Boscoscuro), Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2/Kalex) and Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team/Kalex). All the times were done with the SC1 (soft) front compound and the SC0 (soft) rear compound.



· In FP2 on Saturday morning, with 21°C asphalt temperature, an amazing 19 riders beat the 2023 track record. Manuel Gonzalez was the first to drop below 1’35”, improving on the record by almost 1 second. · Third pole position of the season for Aron Canet with a time of 1’35.037 achieved using tyres in the SC1 (soft) front and SC0 (soft) rear compound. Second and third place qualifiers, Joe Roberts and Sergio Garcia, made the same tyre choice.



Moto3™



· David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) was the fastest rider in every session, setting the new track lap record already in FP on Friday morning, only to progressively improve on it all the way through qualifying with a time of 1’40.114, 1 second and 2 tenths faster than the previous record set by Jaume Masia in 2020. · In Free Practice, Masia’s record was then broken by 0.6 seconds, which became 0.9 in P1 and 1.2 in P2, and finally further increased in qualifying. Overall, an incredible 16 riders dropped below the previous track record in Q2. · The best times in all the sessions were done with the soft SC1 rear option. At the front, the riders were split between the two available options, the SC1 (soft) and the SC2 (medium).



Red Bull Rookies Cup



· Spaniard Màximo Quiles, with DIABLO Superbike tyres in SC2 compound on both the front and the rear (the only ones available for this championship), took pole position with a time of 1’44.230, breaking the previous all-time record set in 2023 by more than one second.