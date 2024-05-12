Strong run and form claiming commanding EnduroGP class win at GP of Romania

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has continued his strong run of form by claiming a commanding EnduroGP class win on day two of the GP of Romania – round three of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship. The KTM 250 EXC-F rider finished as runner-up in EnduroGP on Saturday while topping the Enduro1 class but went one better on Sunday to claim his third EnduroGP win of the season so far. The result gives Garcia a 10-point advantage at the top of the series standings.

Garcia made a positive start to his weekend by claiming third place in the closely fought Super Test on Friday night in Bacau. The Spaniard then carried that form into Saturday’s tests where he took an early lead by the end of lap one. What followed was an intense battle between the KTM rider and championship rival Andrea Verona.

The two exchanged the EnduroGP class lead as the day progressed, and with times so tight, even a small mistake would swing the advantage in the other rider’s favor. Heading into the final lap, Josep held a two-and-a-half-second lead over Verona with three tests remaining.

Unfortunately for Garcia, a mistake in the final extreme test cost him dearly, losing six seconds to his rival and the day’s win. However, his runner-up result gave him the lead in the overall EnduroGP championship standings heading into day two.

Sunday began with perfect conditions in Romania. Determined to improve on his day one results, Josep came out fighting. Topping the day’s first test, by the end of the first lap he held a narrow lead of just over two seconds. However, making the minimum of mistakes throughout the day, Garcia went on to win an impressive six of the 12 tests raced.

Heading into the final lap with a near 18-second lead, Josep continued to push, increasing that advantage to over 22 seconds at the finish to take a well-earned victory. The result means that the KTM rider now leads both EnduroGP and Enduro1 classes as the championship heads to Italy for round four in just over one month’s time.

Josep Garcia: “It feels so good to be back on the top step, and especially on a Sunday. The two wins I had in Portugal at rounds one and two were both on a Saturday, so this feels good. I was feeling really good on the bike for the whole day. I had one crash but thankfully, it didn’t cost me too much time. I have had a great battle with Andrea (Verona) both days here in Romania, so it’s good to come out on top on day two. I’m really pleased with my riding, I feel great physically, and I can’t wait for the next one.”

Results: FIM EnduroGP World Championship, Round 3



EnduroGP – Day 1

1. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:12:23.92

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:12:37.54

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 1:13:21.96

EnduroGP – Day 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:11:15.02

2. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:11:37.61

3. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 1:12:15.85

Enduro1 – Day 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:12:37.54

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 1:13:21.96

3. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:14:11.68

Enduro1 – Day 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:11:15.02

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 1:12:32.58

3. Zach Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 1:12:36.19

Championship Standings (After round 3)



EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 109 pts

2. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 99 pts

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 98 pts

Enduro1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 114 pts

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 108 pts

3. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 86 pts