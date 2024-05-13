2025 Husqvarna: Pure Motocross Performance Model Upgrade!

Northern lights and geomagnetic storms might be top of the news but now you can be your own solar storm on the dirt! Let riders see your aurora borealis as you pass them going faster than any GameStop meme stock! 2025 Husqvarna motorcycles brings out their new strengthened line-up pure motocross, electric and cross-county performance models for 2025.

Introducing the 2025 Husqvarna EE2, Motocross 2-Strokes 2025 Husqvarna TC250, 2025 Husqvarna TC150, 2025 Husqvarna TC125, 2025 Husqvarna TC65, 2025 Husqvarna TC50, Motocross 4-Strokes: 2025 Husqvarna FC450, 2025 Husqvarna FC350, 2025 Husqvarna FC250, Cross County 2025 Husqvarna FX450, 2025 Husqvarna FX350 and 2025 Husqvarna TX300 bikes!

A lot of new and revised features such: Revised chassis, enhanced flex, cornering agility, smoother shock performance, weight savings, New Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires, New engine mounts, New WP suspension, Revised radiator shrouds, new graphics, Revised swingarm, Slightly higher and wider seat, class-leading power and rideability, Multifunctional Map Select Switch, Aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction, WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology, WP XACT rear shock design, High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system, ProTaper handlebars, ODI grips and Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery.

ALL-NEW AND EXCITING TC 150 AND TC 300 2-STROKE MACHINES ADDED TO THE RANGE

Husqvarna Motorcycles sets a new and higher standard for pure motocross performance in 2025 with a strengthened line-up of seven machines for the new model year. Multiple technical updates include revised frames, engine mounts, bodywork, and suspension settings, which all combine to create an elevated riding experience with two exciting, new 2-stroke models added to the range – the TC 150 and TC 300.

Based upon the class-leading TC 125, the new TC 150 bridges the gap between the TC 125 and the TC 250. Offering improved overall power and a considerable boost to the torque, the TC 150 is the perfect machine for racers looking to gain an advantage when competing against 250 cc 4-stroke machines. Assembled with race-tested components throughout and providing all riders with confidence-inspiring handling, the TC 150 certainly strengthens the 2-stroke line-up available from Husqvarna Motorcycles.

The same philosophy applies to the new TC 300. Using the proven foundations of the TC 250, the 300 cc model is capable of racing with 450 cc 4-strokes thanks to its versatile engine that delivers exceptional torque and peak performance. Undoubtedly, the TC 300 sets a new benchmark for motocross machinery, delivering the ultimate combination of unsurpassed power and rideability within a lightweight construction.

The FC 250 and FC 350 continue to be powered by state-of-the-art, DOHC engines that are designed to be lightweight and play a vital role in elevating overall handling. Together with the FC 450 – the flagship motocross machine manufactured by Husqvarna Motorcycles – all 4-stroke models feature the latest technology and electronic rider aids for superior on track performance.

The latest generation frame ensures all seven models offer exceptional handling in 2025. With material reduced around the upper shock mount and at the front of the chassis, the revisions were introduced to enhance flex characteristics, reduce weight, and improve cornering without compromising straight-line stability. Additionally, and exclusive to the three 4-stroke machines, new engine mounts aid the agility of each motorcycle.

Further chassis revisions include new suspension settings, linkage seals, and a smaller diameter linkage bolt to save weight while redesigned tank shrouds allow easier access to the adjusters on the WP shock. The seat height is 5 mm higher and wider at the lowest point for easier movement on the motorcycle while new, Swedish-inspired graphics create a distinctive look.

All models are expertly crafted with the latest technology and rider aids, in addition to featuring an extensive list of premium aftermarket components to ensure each machine delivers best-in-class rideability. New for 2025 are Dunlop’s latest MX34 tires, which provide improved acceleration and cornering, while ProTaper handlebars, ODI grips, and Brembo clutch and brake systems are retained for their proven performance and durability.

Technical highlights:

Revised chassis for enhanced flex and cornering agility

New linkage seals and linkage bolt for smoother shock performance and weight savings

New Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires for exceptional grip on all surfaces

New engine mounts on FC models further improve chassis flex

New WP suspension settings adapted to the revised chassis

Revised radiator shrouds finished with new graphics

Revised swingarm improves durability of the chain slider

Slightly higher and wider seat with a high-grip cover for maximum control and manoeuvrability

Throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability

FC 250 and FC 350 DOHC engines deliver class-leading torque and peak power

Multifunctional Map Select Switch offers two engine maps and houses the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control buttons on all 4-stroke models

Aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer progressive end-of-stroke damping

WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars and ODI grips

Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

A competition-focused range of Technical Accessories accompanies the launch of the 2025 motocross machines with the headlining component the Connectivity Unit Offroad. Once installed and paired with the free-to-download Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app, riders can create and save multiple engine maps and suspension set-ups to suit a variety of racing surfaces and conditions.

Providing comfort, Swedish-inspired styling, and safety for all riders, the Apparel collection ensures maximum protection throughout every race. The complete range includes riding gear and protective wear with every product designed in line with the 2025 line-up of motocross models available from Husqvarna Motorcycles.

2025 Husqvarna EE2: REDEFINING MOTOCROSS.

Introducing the 2025 Husqvarna EE2…

The EE 2 introduces youngsters to the exciting world of motorcycle riding. Battery powered and assembled to the same high standards as all Husqvarna Motorcycles, the EE 2 bridges the gap between balance bikes and the larger mini models. This pioneering model offers a run time of up to 100 minutes, which allows all children (height between 35″ and 51″) plenty of time to develop their riding skills as they grow in both size and confidence.

2025 Husqvarna TC250: THE NEXT EVOLUTION IN MOTOCROSS TECHNOLOGY.

Introducing the 2025 Husqvarna TC250…

2025 Husqvarna TC150: OWN THE RACE TRACK.

Introducing the 2025 Husqvarna TC150…

New for 2025 is the 2-stroke TC 150. Expertly assembled with the latest offroad technology and premium components, this new addition to the line-up is the perfect choice for riders looking for a little more torque than a traditional 125 cc motocross machine. The TC 150 features an electric start for reliable starting and a highly sophisticated electronic fuel injection system that delivers a smooth spread of controllable power for unbeatable on-track performance. A close-ratio six-speed gearbox, made by Pankl, ensures smooth gear changes and reliability while consistent shifting in all conditions is assured thanks to the uniquely designed gear lever. Ergonomic bodywork wraps around a finely balanced metallic blue chromium molybdenum frame with striking white and blue graphics creating a modern look for the TC 150.

2025 Husqvarna TC125: PROGRESS YOUR POTENTIAL.

Introducing the 2025 Husqvarna TC125…

The TC 125 receives multiple technical upgrades for 2025 to maintain its position at the head of the highly competitive 125 cc class. Updated bodywork and ergonomics offer riders improved ease of movement on the motorcycle while its lighter chromium molybdenum frame, updated WP suspension, and revised rear shock linkage ensure improved comfort and cornering. Light and strong wheels, which are assembled using D.I.D rims, are fitted with race-tested Dunlop MX34 tires for stability and improved traction. Premium ProTaper handlebars offer a confidence-inspiring steering feel. For 2025, the TC 125 is completed with stunning white and blue graphics that are applied using in-mold technology for a long-lasting finish.

2025 Husqvarna TC65: SET YOUR SIGHTS ON NEW HORIZONS.

Introducing the 2025 Husqvarna TC65…

For 2025, the TC 65 comfortably holds its position as the best-in-class 65 cc motocross machine. For many young riders it will be their first experience of riding motocross with a manual clutch and gears with the lightweight hydraulic clutch and smooth shifting 6-speed gearbox making this experience easy. Able to accommodate a wide range of youngsters, the TC 65 offers multiple ways to adjust the ergonomics of the chassis. In terms of performance, the exhaust, DS clutch, Formula brakes, and large Twin Air filter combine to create the ultimate riding experience.

2025 Husqvarna TC50: PROGRESSION STARTS HERE.

Introducing the 2025 Husqvarna TC50…

The competition-focused specification of the 2025 TC 50 ensures maximum performance with the small 2-stroke machine maintaining its position at the head of the 50 cc class for another year. Adjustable ergonomics allow young riders to compete on the same model for extended periods of time, as they grow in both size and confidence, while the WP suspension ensures exceptional rideability. Expertly assembled with unrivalled attention to detail using premium quality components, the TC 50 continues to provide young riders with a distinct advantage on the racetrack.

2025 Husqvarna FC450: VICTORY IS A CLEAR DECISION.

Introducing the 2025 Husqvarna FC450…

The FC 450 continues to be the flagship machine in the Husqvarna Motorcycles motocross line-up. Its class-leading performance is retained for 2025 thanks to a new chromium molybdenum frame that is lighter, perfectly balanced, and improves agility without sacrificing straight-line stability. Further upgrades include new, race-tested Dunlop Geomax MX34 tyres and ergonomic bodywork that features new, Swedish-inspired graphics that are applied using in-mold technology for a long-lasting, striking finish.

2025 Husqvarna FC350: RIDE THE SMARTER LINE.

Introducing the 2025 Husqvarna FC350…

The FC 350 combines the agility of the FC 250 with a power-to-weight ratio to rival the FC 450. For 2025, multiple engine, suspension, and frame updates refine the power and handling to enhance the riding experience for both professional and amateur riders alike. With updates to the WP suspension and rear shock linkage improving handling, the FC 350 remains as one of the most capable motocross bikes on the market. Ergonomic bodywork offers free and easy movement, with new white and blue graphics completing the revisions for 2025.

2025 Husqvarna FC250: ELEVATE YOUR PERSONAL BEST.

Introducing the 2025 Husqvarna FC250…

Widely praised as the best performing 250 cc 4-stroke on the market, the FC 250 retains its position at the head of the field. A compact and powerful engine is housed inside in an updated chromium molybdenum frame that is lower in weight and offers improved chassis flex. Updates to the WP suspension and rear shock linkage ensures the outstanding agility of the FC 250 is enhanced further for 2025. Its new bodywork offers refined ergonomics for effortless movement and control, with striking white and blue graphics applied using in-mold technology for an outstanding and long-lasting finish.

2025 Husqvarna FX450: RIDE HUSKY. WIN REWARDS.

2025 Husqvarna FX350: RIDE THE SMARTER LINE.

Introducing the 2025 Husqvarna FX350…

Continuing to offer the agility of a 250 with a peak power to rival a 450, the FX 350 delivers the perfect blend of rideability and proven performance. A new 6-speed gearbox with ratios designed for cross country racing, together with a specific engine map engaged in each gear, ensures every rider will benefit from a controllable power delivery at all speeds. Together with a new frame and updated suspension settings, an unrivalled riding experience is guaranteed. With the addition of a slightly taller and wider seat and ergonomic bodywork, including revised radiator shrouds, movement on the FX 350 remains effortless. New, Swedish-inspired graphics, applied using in-mold technology, provide a distinctive and long-last look.

2025 Husqvarna TX300: PURE AGILITY.

Introducing the 2025 Husqvarna TX300…

Multiple technical updates for 2025 ensure the versatile TX 300 maintains its place at the head of its class. A new, lighter frame is engineered to improve handling, especially when entering corners, without sacrificing straight-line stability. Accompanying the new chassis are revised settings to the WP suspension, which help maintain maximum comfort and traction across the roughest terrain. The compact, 300 cc 2-stroke engine retains its electronic exhaust control for instant power delivery in every gear. Inside the engine, all components are positioned to centralise rotating mass, which plays a vital role in the outstanding agility that the TX 300 is known for. Movement on the motorcycle remains unrestrictive thanks to the slightly taller and wider seat with the ergonomic bodywork and new radiator shrouds complete with distinctive, Swedish-inspired graphics.