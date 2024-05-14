KEVIN BENAVIDES SIDELINED FROM DESAFIO RUTA 40

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Kevin Benavides is recovering following a training incident at the Mantillo MX Park near his home in Salta, Argentina on Saturday, May 11.

The 2023 Dakar Champion was taken to hospital with a fracture to his left arm and head injuries. The accident rules Benavides out of his upcoming home race, the Desafio Ruta 40, which is scheduled to be held in Argentina from June 1-7.

All at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing wish Kevin all the best for a full and speedy recovery.

Andreas Hölzl – Rally Team Manager: “Obviously, this is a massive setback for Kevin, made even worse by the fact it comes right before his home race in Argentina. Training for the upcoming Desafio Ruta 40 had been going really well, with the whole team working hard on the run up to the event. Thankfully, his injuries are not too serious and although he is still being monitored closely, he’s improving day by day. It’s not clear how long Kevin will be out of action for, but all at Red Bull KTM are behind him and wish to see him back with the team soon.”