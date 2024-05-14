NEW VESPA PRIMAVERA AND VESPA SPRINT UNVEILED WITH A HUGE PARTY IN SHANGHAI

VESPA IS THE GREAT AMBASSADOR OF ITALIAN STYLE AND DESIGN TO THE WORLD AND TO CHINA, ONE OF THE MOST FERTILE AND PROMISING MARKETS IN THE PREMIUM SEGMENT

THE NEW VESPA APPAREL COLLECTION IS ALSO PRESENTED TO REINFORCE THE POSITIONING OF THE BRAND IN THE LIFESTYLE WORLD

Shanghai, 14 May 2024 – The new Vespa Primavera 150 and Vespa Sprint 150 made their début on the Chinese market with a great event held in Shanghai, at the Shangsheng-Xinsuo (the Columbia Circle), a new cultural point of reference of the Chinese city, in a fusion of culture, design, Italian style, and fashion.

Participating in the evening were stars in the Asian world and institutions, including the General Consul of Italy in Shanghai, Tiziana D’Angelo.

The triumphant evening in Shanghai confirms how Vespa, an authentically global brand, is increasingly more beloved all over the world. Owning a Vespa has always been a choice of style, beyond fashions and trends, an expression of the owner’s personality.

In addition to the new Vespa models, the brand new Vespa DEC apparel collection was presented. Inspired by the Piaggio factory and museum, this new collection is the expression of the Vespa brand in the lifestyle world, highlighting the finest details of Italian style.

Vespa has always been a global brand, bringing together generations of continents and different cultures, and today, with more than 19 million units sold all over the world from 1946 to the present, it is an extraordinary ambassador of Italian style, design, and technology. The new Vespa Primavera and Sprint represent Vespa’s youngest and most metropolitan soul.

The new Vespa models introduce new materials and painstaking craftsmanship of the details to further elevate the global quality of the finishings. The superstructures on the handlebar and leg shield back plate are all new and the seat has been improved thanks to the use of new coverings. The new instrument panel and the full LED lighting once again demonstrate Vespa’s undisputed technological leadership.