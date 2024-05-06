Total Motorcycle’s 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides Filling up!

Smell that? That’s the awesome and fresh smell of new 2025 motorcycles in the air mixed with a new Spring riding season! And with that, we are starting to get the first batches of 2025 Motorcycle Models arriving in our Total Motorcycle’s 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides. KTM, Indian, Triumph and more are putting on display new bikes, new engines, new paint, new parts, new accessories on their bikes for this model year. Total Motorcycle is covering every bike, every once of newness with big reviews, big features, big specifications and more from American, Canadian, European and mind-blowing special models you won’t see elsewhere that are available in other parts of the world!! …Each New 2025 Motorcycle is on one easy to read page but also all models and manufacturers are also found all in one place!!! Plus, it’s 100% free and motorcycle family run!

For new 2025 models I’m personally like to highlight is the 2025 KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION a limited edition created in celebration of Andrea Adamo winning the 2023 MX2 World Championship! 2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica the most successful machine ever to line up at the Dakar Rally and 2025 KTM 150 SX the 2-stroke is back after a 2-year absence. 2025 Indian Scout Bobber the most affordable new Indian Cruiser at just $12,999 and features the new 1250cc engine and 2025 Indian 101 Scout for those who not only want it all but relive the history of the 1929 Indian Scout. And last but not least the 2025 Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Special Edition limited to just one year, the new 2025 Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition celebrates Triumph racing excellence!

As a Total Motorcycle reader, you'll also find this quick link graphics across the pages of the site.

2025 Motorcycle Models Available

2025 KTM Motorcycles

Travel

– 2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica – New model

Cross Country – 4 Stroke

– 2025 KTM 450 XC-F

– 2025 KTM 350 XC-F

– 2025 KTM 250 XC-F

Cross Country – 2 Stroke

– 2025 KTM 300 XC

– 2025 KTM 250 XC

– 2025 KTM 125 XC

Motocross – 4 Stroke

– 2025 KTM 450 SX-F

– 2025 KTM 350 SX-F

– 2025 KTM 250 SX-F

– 2025 KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION – New model

Motocross – 2 Stroke

– 2025 KTM 300 SX – (Canada)

– 2025 KTM 250 SX

– 2025 KTM 150 SX – New model (Canada)

– 2025 KTM 125 SX – (Canada)

– 2025 KTM 65 SX

– 2025 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition

– 2025 KTM 50 SX

2025 Indian Motorcycles

Scout

– 2025 Indian Scout Classic – New model

– 2025 Indian Scout Bobber – New model

– 2025 Indian Sport Scout – New model

– 2025 Indian Super Scout – New model

– 2025 Indian 101 Scout – New model

– 1929 Indian Scout – Old model

2025 Triumph Motorcycles

– 2025 Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Special Edition – New model