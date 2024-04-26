Ducati fans, Ducati riders and Ducatisti all over the world are you ready for May 4th, 2024 for We Ride As One day? Welcome to Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday: Ducati #WeRideAsOne Worldwide 2024 Guide to everything Ducati. Join your fellow two wheel brothers and sisters across the globe for a very special day of programs, activities, parades, night parties, races, previews, demo rides! Even meet Ducati racing legends across a hundred cities around the world!

And Total Motorcycle has your one-stop-guide for it all right here on one page.

Previous coverage on Total Motorcycle

Read on and enjoy!

Also do not forget to read our 2024 and 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides and check out what’s on offer for 2024 right here on TMW!

Events Race Of Champions

A one-of-a-kind event. A spectacle that only Ducati can provide. The Race of Champions is an official competition involving Ducati riders participating in various capacities in different world championships. More information will be available soon, in the meantime relive the excitement of the Race of Champions at WDW 2022. Ducatisti Parade

One of the most exciting moments of the entire gathering: we will all leave together from inside the Misano circuit and take an unforgettable lap of honor on the track. PRODUCTS DISPLAY

All the novelties from Ducati CLOSED ROOM

Exclusive preview new model DRE ACADEMY

Sessions on and off the track and much more.

Details and more information soon available. Tickets Buy your ticket for World Ducati Week 2024 now!

1-day pass of your choice Full rider 65€ | visitor 55€ Reduced biker 60€ | visitor 50€ Reduced DOC motorcyclist 45€ | visitor 40€ 3-day pass Full rider 110€ | visitor 80€ Reduced motorcycle rider 90€ | visitor 75€ Reduced DOC motorcyclist 70€ | visitor 65€ More information The ticket is named, available only in digital format and can also be downloaded from the reserved area on MyDucati after purchase. The wristband must be picked up at the three check-in points shown on the map available here. Access to the event is free for: – all participants from countries outside Europe (America, Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific) who will still have to reserve their tickets on tickets.ducati.com; – those under the age of 18, who must be accompanied by an adult (up to 4 children per adult) who will still need to reserve their tickets on tickets.ducati.com; – persons with disabilities in possession of a valid certificate and their companion (no ticket reservation needed); – the Presidents of Ducati Official Clubs, active for the year 2024 who will still have to reserve their tickets on tickets.ducati.com; “Motorcyclist Pass” = allows access with one’s own motorcycle. Each participant will receive one wristband for himself/herself and one wristband for the motorcycle with which he/she can access the event. The two wristbands will have the same number and must be worn for the entire duration of the Event. “Visitor Pass” = allows the participant to access the event as a passenger or on foot. “Reduced Pass” = discounted rate for customers with discount codes provided by Ducati National Sales Companies, distributors, dealers and Ducati Partners. Contact your dealer of choice for more information. Motorcycle access to the paddock is allowed to all motorcyclists in possession of a regular “Motorcyclist Pass” regardless of the type of motorcycle they own. Access to circuit activities, however, will be granted only to Ducati motorcycle owners. Map Check-in Point to collect wristbands for access avaiable here.

Ducatisti all over the world are preparing for #WeRideAsOne!

The appointment with “We Ride As One” is getting closer and closer: the widespread global event will take place on Saturday 4 May, when enthusiasts from each city will meet up and celebrate their shared passion for Ducati.

This year “We Ride As One” takes on an even more special meaning as it represents the perfect opportunity to get organized, together with the Ducatista community, in preparation for World Ducati Week, the great Ducati gathering dedicated to enthusiasts of all ages from all corners of the world, which from 26 to 28 July will transform the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” into an arena of emotions and fun. Tickets to not miss out on WDW2024 are already available on the official Ducati website!

To warm up the engines together, Ducati has scheduled the first leg of the journey towards #WDW2024 for Saturday 4 May. This day will be the result of the collaboration between Ducati dealers around the world and the 347 local Ducati Official Clubs, who are working together to create unique and personalized events in each city.

Rallies, panoramic tours, entertainment with music and many other experiences, all created with the aim of giving rise to a memorable day. As with every edition, the heart of the event will be represented by the contagious energy of the parade, a symbolic moment that will see a lot of Ducatis and Ducati Scramblers colouring the streets of the main cities around the world.

Among the numerous activities and initiatives planned, in Austria, the tour will begin with a parade in the centre of the capital, followed by a visit to the Red Bull Ring and an adventure among the breathtaking curves of the Wild Alps, while in Brazil the Ducatisti will explore the fascinating coast of Porto Alegre. Paris (France), at the end of the tour, will turn into the perfect setting for a night photo shoot among the magical lights of the city, while in Essen (Germany) participants will ride to the former coal mine and UNESCO world heritage site Zeche Zollverein, which hosts the Red Dot Design Museum, the world’s largest contemporary design exhibition showcasing exclusively Red Dot award-winning products, including three iconic Ducati motorcycles: the 1199 Panigale S, the XDiavel S and the Diavel 1260. Another initiative not to be missed is that of Ducati Indonesia which will transform #WeRideAsOne into a real weekend, accompanying Ducatisti for 563 km and with the Prambanan Temple, in Yogyakarta as the destination.[SIV1]

“We Ride As One” is an adventure without limits or borders, which unites enthusiasts from all continents. From London to Medellín, passing through Madrid, Newport Beach, Auckland, Zagreb, Rio de Janeiro, Bangkok, Tarlac, and many other cities, all ready to celebrate their shared love for the Bologna-based motorcycle company.

On its official Instagram channel, Ducati will chronicle the progress of #WeRideAsOne around the world in real time, sharing the exciting shots and videos of the day accompanied by the official hashtags #WeAreDucati and #WeRideAsOne.

The unmissable appointment is on 4 May at Ducati dealerships, to warm up the engines together with the Ducatista community in anticipation of World Ducati Week, the culminating event that all two-wheel enthusiasts are waiting for, scheduled for July in Misano (Italy).

To take part in #WeRideAsOne, simply contact your trusted Ducati dealer or the nearest one, which has all the information and details on the event.

The gathering for all Ducatisti and motorcycle enthusiasts is coming back

The largest gathering of Ducatistas and motorcycle enthusiasts is ready to make its mark! And you, are you ready?

We Ride As One 2024

“We Ride As One” returns on Saturday 4 May, Ducati’s widespread global event during which the Ducatista community in each city has the opportunity to meet, get together and celebrate their passion for Ducati.

The format, now in its third edition, precedes World Ducati Week 2024, the great event not to be missed for all two-wheel enthusiasts, scheduled from 26 to 28 July at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” (Italy). “We Ride As One” is the perfect opportunity to warm up engines and organize with the community of Ducatisti to participate in WDW.

Ducati dealers from all over the world, with the support of the local Ducati Official Clubs (DOC), are already working to organize the program of an unmissable and unique day which will have as its common factor the pride of belonging to a large family and the desire to be together in the name of the passion for the red bikes of Borgo Panigale and for riding motorcycles.

Let’s ride as one!

Previous 2022 and 2023 We Ride As One Rides!

#WeRideAsOne: The Second Edition Concludes in Spectacular Fashion!

15,000 enthusiasts from various parts of the globe assembled at their nearby Ducati dealerships to socialize and partake in the second installment of “We Ride As One”

The parade of Ducati bikes served as a symbolic moment for all attendees, took place in various cities worldwide including Dubai, New York City, Newport Beach, Milan, Phoenix, Washington D.C., and Mexico City

All the content shared on the Ducati Instagram channel remains visible in the “We Ride As One” highlights

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), May 9, 2023 – Ducati successfully organized the second edition of #WeRideAsOne on Saturday, May 6th, enabling two-wheel enthusiasts worldwide to celebrate their love for the brand and ride together.



This year, 334 Ducati dealerships collaborated with 159 international Ducati Official Clubs spanning across five continents to craft the event’s winning formula. They tailored each route to their locality and transformed their surroundings into a unique setting for the day.



More than 15,000 Ducatisti from 50 countries participated in the second edition of #WeRideAsOne, riding their Ducati and Scrambler Ducati bikes. The parade, featuring the iconic Red bikes of Borgo Panigale, was the centerpiece of the event and brightened up the most picturesque streets of major cities across the world, such as Paris, New York, Cologne, Puebla, New Delhi, Brussels, Ningbo, Pretoria, Tel Aviv, Bogotá, Berlin, among others, offering a moment of genuine entertainment.



Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales and After Sales Ducati: “#WeRideAsOne is an event that well represents Ducati and its mission to create unforgettable experiences for all enthusiasts. On occasions like these there is an incredible atmosphere that conveys a sense of belonging to one big family comprising all Ducatisti, Ducati Official Clubs, dealerships and Company employees. Seeing thousands of Ducati motorcycles parading together through major cities around the world is a unique emotion that fills us with pride. I had the pleasure of riding through the beautiful streets of Rome in the company of the MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, together with the colleagues of Ducati Roma, who celebrated 10 years in business, and a lot of enthusiasts.”



On its official Instagram channel, Ducati reported the various events worldwide in real time, sharing videos and images of the day in Instagram Stories. All content remains visible on the Ducati channel in the #WeRideAsOne” highlights.



#WeRideAsOne is a unique event that aims to provide the Ducatista community with an unparalleled experience of fun and camaraderie while riding their bikes. To sustain the passion and bond that unites all Ducatisti worldwide, the motorcycle manufacturer has decided to make #WeRideAsOne an annual event taking place on the first Saturday of May.



#WeRideAsOne: Thousands of Ducatisti Colored The Streets of Every City Around The World

From Florence to Newport Beach, passing through Vancouver to Mexico City, #WeRideAsOne connected more than 13,000 enthusiasts in the most iconic locations of over 40 countries around the world

The event, organized by Dealers and Ducati Official Clubs, reached its climax during the parade that saw Ducatisti riding through their cities, while sharing passion and enthusiasm for being part of the community

Given the great success of the event, #WeRideAsOne becomes a fixed appointment in the calendar of the Ducati community each first Saturday of May

Borgo Panigale, Bologna, 13 May 2022 – The first edition of #WeRideAsOne, the exclusive event organized by the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer, concluded very successfully. Saturday May 7, the community of Ducatisti from every city met to celebrate together the passion for Ducati in all its shades.



The event was organized thanks to the synergy between the Ducati Dealerships and the Ducati Official Clubs, who tailored the program of the day, each in line with their own territory and culture, giving rise to unique events. A total of 224 dealers from the Ducati network, supported by 120 international Ducati Official Clubs, made #WeRideAsOne possible.



More than 13,000 of Ducatisti colored the streets of cities of over 40 countries around the world riding their Ducati and Scrambler Ducati bikes. The highlight of the event was the parade, which involved many enthusiasts riding through the most evocative streets and squares of their own cities: Newport Beach, Vancouver, Paris, Miami, New Delhi, Rome, Mexico City, Sydney, Valencia, New York, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Singapore, Seoul, Hangzhou, Bangkok and Ingolstadt are just some of the cities where #WeRideAsOne was successfully celebrated.



The global appreciation of this first edition pushed Ducati to add #WeRideAsOne to its calendar as a fixed annual event. Every first Saturday of May, Ducati Dealers and Ducati Official Clubs will invite Ducatisti to gather in their cities for a day of fun and happiness.



#WeRideAsOne was also an opportunity to warm up the engines for the upcoming big Ducati party, the World Ducati Week planned from 22 to 24 July at the Misano World Circuit ‘Marco Simoncelli’.



