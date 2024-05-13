Spain provided perfect sunny conditions for 2024 MXGP of Galicia

#101 – Mattia Guadagnini: “I’m happy about the weekend; I felt good from Saturday morning and really enjoyed the track. I had a good qualifying race on Saturday and just tried to keep that flow going today. I didn’t have the best start in Moto 1, going off the track in the second corner, and a goggle problem didn’t help, but I gave my best to recover as much as possible. I had a really good start in the second moto, but the race was red-flagged. The second start wasn’t as good as the first one, but I still managed to secure a good position to compete with the top riders. I managed to find my rhythm and secured a solid 8th place. Given my condition at the moment, being out for so long, I can be happy with the weekend—not just because of the decent result but more so because of my riding and the feeling. It’s a good point to start from and improve.”
#74 – Kay de Wolf: “It was a good weekend – I extended my points lead – and I’m really happy overall. It’s a shame that the 3rd and second place finishes were not enough to make the podium. I thought my riding overall was great. The starts were not so good and the consistency was good too. I just want to focus on my riding in general – I feel very comfortable on the bike at the moment, and I’m looking forward to the next round in France.”
#96 – Lucas Coenen: “The last few races have been really tough on me—I kept getting injury after injury. I’m not 100% yet with my shoulder, and I’m still battling with it, but today I managed to win. This was a brutal weekend. In the first moto, I was frustrated because I couldn’t pass somebody. Then in the second moto, I just tried to focus on getting my rhythm going. I got into third and then into the lead, and I tried to control the gap as best as I could. I hope that now we have finally got the win, we can keep this pace up for the rest of the year and see where we end up! Huge thank you to all the team and support—this wouldn’t be possible without all of you!”
Results – 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Six
MXGP – Overall:
1. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 50pts; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 40pts; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 40pts; 10. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 8pts
MXGP – Moto One:
1. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 34:11.687; 2. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 34:13.723; 3. Calvin Vlaandeeren (Yamaha) 34:14.286; 13. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 35:51.887;
MXGP – Moto Two:
1. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 34:04.763; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 34:07.643; 3. Tim Gajser (Honda) 34:14.873; 8. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 34:58.518
MXGP Standings:
1. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 298pts; 2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 296pts; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 267pts; 4. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 246pts; 22. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 35pts
MX2 – Overall:
1. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 43pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 43pts; 3. Liam Everts (KTM) 42pts; 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 42pts; 6. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 29pts; 9. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 26pts; 13. Valerio Lata (GASGAS) 13pts; 14. Marc Antoine Rossi (GASGAS) 11pts; 22. Mads Fredsoe (GASGAS) 2pts
MX2 – Moto One: