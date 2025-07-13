Double Top Ten for GYTR GRT Yamaha on Final Day at Donington

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team wrapped up the Donington round with a strong double top ten finish, as Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner crossed the line in eighth and ninth place respectively in the final feature race.

The day began with the Warm Up session, where both riders completed productive laps to prepare for the Superpole Race. In the 10-lap sprint, Aegerter and Gardner showed promising speed but weren’t able to improve their grid positions for Race 2, finishing 10th and 12th respectively.

This meant starting from 12th and 15th on the grid for the final feature race of the weekend. Both riders made excellent starts, gaining ground early on. Aegerter, the two-time WorldSSP Champion, demonstrated consistent pace and climbed up to eighth at the chequered flag. Gardner also enjoyed a strong comeback, gaining six places to finish just behind in ninth, showing competitive race pace throughout.

FULL SUPERPOLE RACE RESULTS

FULL RACE 2 RESULTS

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole Race: P10 / Race 2: P8

“Not a bad way to end the weekend – overall, it was a solid round. It’s a shame we couldn’t grab a better position in the Superpole Race to start from the third row, especially since our pace was good. A tough start dropped me back a bit, but we kept fighting and in the final race, I was able to work my way through and stay close to the top five. It’s been a positive weekend, and I hope we can carry this momentum into Balaton in just two weeks.”

Remy Gardner – Superpole Race: P12 / Race 2: P9

“The long race was definitely better than the sprint. I had a good start in the Superpole Race and felt strong early on, but we struggled a bit in the second half and couldn’t challenge for the top nine. In the main race, though, I felt much better and managed to recover from 15th on the grid to ninth. The pace was solid throughout. It’s a decent result, and we’ll aim for more at Balaton in a few days.”