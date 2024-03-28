Eleventh round of the AMA Supercross series at Lumen Field Results

Seattle played host to the eleventh round of the AMA Supercross series at Lumen Field. As predicted, the weather was a factor on the track. The track was soft and rutted but conditions improved as the day went on, Benny Bloss continued to ride well and easily transferred into the main event with a sixth-place finish in the heat race. In the main event, Bloss didn’t have a great start and was back in seventeenth place after the first lap. But Bloss would settle into the race and methodically make his way through the field. On the second to last lap of the race, he was running in fifteenth place but was able to make the pass and hold on for twelfth place.
Results:
Benny Bloss » 12th Place » 450 SX
Factory 450 RX
“I’m super happy with the whole day I had in Seattle. I feel like I’ve made positive steps forward each weekend for the last month and that continued this weekend. We’ve got the bike working really well right now and it handled the Seattle ruts exactly how I wanted. I’m very excited to be going to my home race in St. Louis this weekend and looking to put it in the top 10.”
