Eleventh round of the AMA Supercross series at Lumen Field Results

Bloss charges hard in Seattle Seattle played host to the eleventh round of the AMA Supercross series at Lumen Field. As predicted, the weather was a factor on the track. The track was soft and rutted but conditions improved as the day went on, Benny Bloss continued to ride well and easily transferred into the main event with a sixth-place finish in the heat race. In the main event, Bloss didn’t have a great start and was back in seventeenth place after the first lap. But Bloss would settle into the race and methodically make his way through the field. On the second to last lap of the race, he was running in fifteenth place but was able to make the pass and hold on for twelfth place.